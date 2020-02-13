Transfer news: Done deals in February 2020

Jurgen Locadia left Brighton for Cincinnati on 12 February
The transfer window for clubs in England and Scotland to make new signings closed on Friday, 31 January.

However, Major League Soccer's transfer window opened on 12 February - and stays open until 5 May.

12 February

International

Jurgen Locadia [Brighton - Cincinnati] Loan

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

