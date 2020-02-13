Transfer news: Done deals in February 2020
- From the section Transfers
The transfer window for clubs in England and Scotland to make new signings closed on Friday, 31 January.
However, Major League Soccer's transfer window opened on 12 February - and stays open until 5 May.
For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column.
12 February
International
Jurgen Locadia [Brighton - Cincinnati] Loan
Transfers page archive
2020:January
2019: January - February-April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December
2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.