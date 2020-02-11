Storm Ciara: Emergency grants available to help repair damaged facilities

The stand and goalposts at Wisbech Town's Fenland Stadium were damaged by Storm Ciara

Sport England is offering emergency £5,000 grants to help repair sports facilities damaged by Storm Ciara.

Severe weather conditions have led to numerous sporting events being called off, with flooding and gale-force winds also damaging facilities.

Non-league Wisbech Town are among those who are eligible to apply.

"We're making funding available so sports organisations can pay for rebuilds and repairs quickly," said chief executive Tim Hollingsworth.

"We know from the floods in 2013 and 2015 that flood water can cause significant damage to sports pitches, pavilions, changing and social facilities."

The funding, which comes via the National Lottery, is available to sports clubs, local authorities and other community sports organisations.

Sport England receives around two-thirds of its funding from the lottery, with the rest coming from general taxation.