Laureus Awards: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton, Andy Murray and Tiger Woods among nominees
Liverpool have been shortlisted among the nominees in the Team of the Year and Comeback of the Year categories in the Laureus World Sports Awards.
Jurgen Klopp's side - who won the Champions League in 2019 - are on a shortlist of six for Team of the Year.
The Reds are in the Comeback of the Year category for overturning a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg deficit by beating Barcelona 4-0.
Andy Murray is a Comeback of the Year nominee after returning from surgery.
Britain's Murray broke down in tears after winning his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in October.
Lewis Hamilton is listed in the Sportsman of the Year category as a result of winning his sixth Formula 1 Drivers' Championship, while Tiger Woods is also named in the category after winning his 15th major title at the Masters in April.
Gymnast Simone Biles is bidding for her third Sportswoman of the Year Award, and is among six nominees including USA footballer Megan Rapinoe, who claimed the Women's World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot.
Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr is listed for the Breakthrough of the Year award after his 1 June win over Anthony Joshua and the winners of each category - voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy - will be named in Berlin on 17 February.
Full list of nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Lewis Hamilton (GB) - Formula 1
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) - athletics
Marc Marquez (Spain) - motor cycling
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - football
Rafael Nadal (Spain) - tennis
Tiger Woods (USA) - golf
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) - gymnastics
Allyson Felix (USA) - athletics
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) - athletics
Naomi Osaka (Japan) - tennis
Megan Rapinoe (USA) - football
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - skiing
Team of the Year
Liverpool FC (GB) - football
Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Germany) - motor racing
South Africa men's rugby union team
Spain men's basketball team
Toronto Raptors (Canada) - basketball
United States women's football team
Breakthrough of the Year
Bianca Andreescu (Canada) - tennis
Egan Bernal (Colombia) - cycling
Coco Gauff (USA) - tennis
Japan men's rugby union team
Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) - boxing
Regan Smith (USA) - swimming
Comeback of the Year
Nathan Adrian (USA) - swimming
Sophia Florsch (Germany) - motor racing
Christian Lealiifano (Australia) - rugby union
Kawhi Leonard (USA) - basketball
Liverpool FC (GB) - football
Andy Murray (GB) - tennis
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Omara Durand (Cuba) - athletics
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) - wheelchair tennis
Oksana Masters (USA) - skiing and cycling
Jetze Plat (Netherlands) - triathlon and cycling
Manuela Schar (Switzerland) - wheelchair athletics
Alice Tai (UK) - swimming
Action Sportsperson of the Year
Italo Ferreira (Brazil) - surfing
Nyjah Huston (USA) - skateboarding
Chloe Kim (USA) - snowboarding
Rayssa Leal (Brazil) - skateboarding
Mark McMorris (Canada) - snowboarding
Carissa Moore (USA) - surfing