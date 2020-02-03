BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominees revealed

The nominees for the inaugural BBC Indian Sportswoman award have been announced in Delhi.

The shortlist of five contenders consists of sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Mary Kom, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Manasi Joshi and PV Sindhu - para-badminton and badminton players, respectively.

You can vote for your favourite Indian Sportswoman of the year here.

Voting is open until Monday 17 February at 18:00 GMT and the winner will be announced on Sunday 8 March at a ceremony in Delhi and on the BBC Sport website. Terms and conditions and privacy notice are available via the voting page.