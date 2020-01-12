Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Pochettino, Dunk, Grealish, Kabasele, Young

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires in the summer, has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal with Inter Milan and Spurs want £17m to sell the 27-year-old Denmark international in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)

Barcelona have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino about the 47-year-old replacing Ernesto Valverde as manager. The Argentine is out of work after being sacked by Tottenham in November. (Catalan radio station RAC1, via AS)

Chelsea have made an enquiry about Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, with the Seagulls valuing the 28-year-old England defender at £50m. (The Times, via Metro)

Manchester United will make a £65m bid, including add-ons, for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, after a deal offering players-plus-cash was rejected. (Mirror)

Manchester United are one of two clubs to have made a formal approach for Birmingham City and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16. (Mirror)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, who could face competition to sign the 24-year-old English player from local rivals Manchester United. (Metro)

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi's agent will hold talks with Galatasaray about the 27-year-old Germany international moving to the Turkish club. (Fotomac, via Express)

Watford and Belgium defender Christian Kabasele, 28, is a target for Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham. (Le10 Sport, via Star)

Crystal Palace and Italian side Lazio have joined the race to sign 34-year-old Manchester United full-back Ashley Young, with the English player also having been offered an 18-month contract by Inter Milan. (Sun)

Leicester City have agreed to send Wales forward George Thomas, 22, on loan to Dutch top-flight club ADO Den Haag, who are managed by ex-Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are set to make Tromso and Norway Under-17 striker Bryan Fiabema, 16, their first signing since the club's transfer ban was lifted. (VG, via Mirror)

Aston Villa and Norwich City are fighting with Bristol City to sign 20-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal. (Football.London)

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez will meet with LA Galaxy to discuss a potential move to the MLS. The Mexico forward, 31, only joined current club Sevilla from West Ham in September. (Marca)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32, was snubbed by AC Milan in favour of Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic to replace Pepe Reina at the San Siro. (Sun)