Transfer rumours: Stones, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Lemar, Dembele, Wickham, Ibrahimovic

Defender John Stones' future at Manchester City is in question with the club yet to open negotiations over a new contract with the 25-year-old England centre-half, who has two years left on his deal. (Sunday Express)

Tottenham are set to beat West Ham to the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 21, on an 18-month loan deal. (Sunday Mirror)

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to Manchester United but the 22-year-old has ruled out leaving the Dutch club in January. (Fox Sports Netherlands, via ESPN)

Wolves have emerged as a possible destination for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar because of the club's relationship with the 24-year-old France winger's agent, Jorge Mendes. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United are willing to offer two players, including 29-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, as part of a £60m deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, from Sporting Lisbon. (Talksport)

Manchester United will scout Lille's Boubakary Soumare, 20, one final time before making a bid for the France Under-20 midfielder. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing in Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, 22. (ElDesmarque - in Spanish)

Sheffield United are monitoring Ipswich Town's 21-year-old English central defender Luke Woolfenden, with the club prioritising the signing of two centre-backs. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on a January move for Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere, with Norwich City and Tottenham also interested in the 24-year-old Zimbabwe striker. (Football Insider)

French club Lyon are also in the frame to try to sign Kadewere having scouted the player. (Eurosport France, via Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace's English striker Connor Wickham, 26, is set to join Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on loan following the arrival of Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, 28, at Selhurst Park. (Mail on Sunday)

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte says he tried to sign AC Milan's 38-year-old Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was at Manchester United at the time, during his time as Chelsea boss. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United are competing with former midfielder David Beckham and his MLS side Inter Miami for Boca Juniors and Argentina Under-20 midfielder Agustin Almendra, 19. (Star on Sunday)

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to add former Everton defender Alan Stubbs to his coaching team. (Star on Sunday)