Football gossip: Lemar, Skriniar, Eriksen, Maddison, Giroud

Tottenham are considering a loan approach for Atletico Madrid's France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 24, with a 60m euros (£51m) option-to-buy. (Independent)

Manchester City are targeting Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 24, who has also been monitored by Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Inter Milan have made a £20m bid for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, but manager Antonio Conte would prefer to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, 32. (Mirror)

But Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says the Serie A giants have had no contact with Eriksen about a January transfer. (Football.London)

Inter are also leading Aston Villa and Newcastle in the race to sign France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, from Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are interested in Leicester's England midfielder James Maddison, 23, but are aware that it is difficult to conclude big transfers in January. (Sky Sports)

Everton have joined the race to sign St Etienne's French defender Wesley Fofana, 19, who is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe. (Star)

Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 34, has held talks with MLS side DC United, Wayne Rooney's former club. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said the club has no intention of selling its best young players after being asked about Manchester United's interest in Sean Longstaff, 22. (Manchester Evening News)

The Magpies and Aston Villa are considering signing out-of-favour Brighton striker Glenn Murray, 36, until the end of the season. (Guardian)

League leaders Liverpool last out of the hat in FA Cup draw Klopp's team away to Bristol City or Shrewsbury as Man City face Fulham

Newcastle are interested in Sampdoria's Gambia international defender Omar Colley, 27. (Tuttomercato via Chronicle Live)

West Ham are keen to bring in Benfica's Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 20, who has a £102m release clause in his current deal. (Football.London)

Everton are also keen on Fernandes and will make Senegal striker Oumar Niasse, 29, Curacao full-back Cuco Martina, 30 and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 28, available to raise funds. (Express)

Brighton, Crystal Palace and Norwich are interested in signing Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, 27, from Belgian side Genk.(Guardian)

Liverpool have bid for 23-year-old Turkey and Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. (Metro)

The Reds are set to give a new contract to 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella. (Sky Sports)

Burnley are considering a move for Scotland and Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna, 23. (Mail)

Juventus will not sell midfielders Emre Can, 25, or Adrien Rabiot, 24, in January, says director Fabio Paratici, despite interest from Manchester United and Everton. (Mail)