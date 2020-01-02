Football gossip: Grealish, Maddison, Can, Longstaff, Pogba, Batshuayi, Giroud

From the section

Manchester United have made Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, and Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 23, their top transfer targets for January. (Independent)

Juventus and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 22, are also being considered by United. (ESPN)

Manchester United are prepared to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, to Real Madrid or Juventus this month, but will demand £150m. (Express)

Aston Villa are planning a loan move for Chelsea's Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 26, with a view to a permanent deal. (Footmercato - in French)

Villa are also interested in Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 33. (Sun)

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, has outlined his commitment to Arsenal and cooled talk of a January exit. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal have joined the January battle to sign Bournemouth and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 24. (Telegraph)

Inter Milan are one of several clubs to have contacted the representatives of Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City will offer a new one-year contract extension to Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 34. (Sun)

Ajax have ruled out a move for Tottenham and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen because the 32-year-old is too expensive. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Lawro takes on Ladhood's Liam Williams It's time for the FA Cup third-round predictions

Chelsea have had a 40m euros (£34m) bid turned down for Lyon's 23-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele. (Footmercato - in French)

Aston Villa are considering a bid for Stoke's England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 26. (Mail)

Southampton are interested in signing Real Valladolid's Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu, 20. (Sky Sports)

Leicester have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, 25. (Express)

Arsenal have enquired about Atletico Madrid and France winger Thomas Lemar, 24. (Marca - in Spanish)

West Ham have had an undisclosed bid rejected by Middlesbrough for their former goalkeeper Darren Randolph, the 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United are preparing a £17m move for Olympiakos and Guinea midfielder Mady Camara, 22. (SDNA, via Star)

Benfica are open to receiving offers for Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The 20-year-old is a target for Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli - formerly with Tottenham and Liverpool - has told Derby boss Phillip Cocu that Netherlands midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu, 20, is not available this month. (Fanatik, via Teamtalk)

Sunderland are among a trio of League One sides who have made a move to sign Bristol City's English winger Hakeeb Adelakun, 23, on loan this month. (Football Insider)

USA forward Christian Pulisic, 21, says Chelsea's squad are ready for the challenge of fresh competition should new signings arrive this month. (Evening Standard)

Former Arsenal chief scout Steve Rowley is a candidate for West Ham to replace Mario Husillos as director of football. (Telegraph)

Alan Pardew wants to make Sheffield United's English midfielder Ravel Morrison, 26, his first signing at new club ADO Den Haag. (Sky Sports)

World players' union Fifpro has urged the game's authorities to address global fixture congestion following 53 different injuries in the Premier League's festive period. (Telegraph)