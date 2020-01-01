Football gossip: Vertonghen, Mane, Sturridge, Xhaka, Zaha, Kean

Napoli and Ajax are ready to move for Jan Vertonghen and tempt Tottenham into selling the Belgium centre-back, 32, before he is allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid have made contact with the representatives of Liverpool's Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 27. (Le10Sport)

Marseille and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 30, who is now at Turkish club Trabzonspor. (Mail)

Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, with the Baggies potentially set to be forced to cash in on the 19-year-old who is also being watched by Crystal Palace. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Tottenham are expected to face stern competition for Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, with six bids reportedly already received for the 20-year-old. (Mail)

Who could replace Messi and Ronaldo in the 2020s? Which players will take over from the star duo in the new decade?

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, will have to wait for new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to agree to his proposed January loan move to Hertha Berlin. (Independent)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has played down suggestions of a January move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27. (Star)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31, could leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Everton have had interest in Moise Kean, but have no intention of selling the 19-year-old Italy striker, his agent says. (La Repubblica via Star)

Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, a former Manchester United target, says he was closest to joining Tottenham in the summer than any other club. (Express)