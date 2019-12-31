Football gossip: Aubameyang, Chilwell, Calvert-Lewin, Ronaldo, Dembele, Xhaka

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (Mirror)

Inter also want to offer Chelsea £25m for Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 25. (Independent)

Chelsea and Manchester City will go head-to-head for the signature of Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell, 23. (The i)

England Under-21 forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 22, will sign a new five-year deal at Everton despite interest from Manchester United. (Telegraph)

Juventus plan to extend Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract until 2023 - when he will be 38. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail)

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 23. (Sky Sports)

Hertha Berlin have agreed a loan deal for Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, with a view to a permanent move in the summer. (Independent)

Manchester United and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, says he "doesn't really know" if he will extend his contract at Old Trafford. (Telegraf - in Serbian)

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says Manchester United is so poorly run that the club would "ruin" some of football's greatest ever players, including Pele and Diego Maradona. (La Repubblica, via Times - subscription required)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha is not for sale but admits the club would have to consider a "serious bid" for the 27-year-old. (Guardian)

Wolverhampton winger Adama Traore says he would have no issue in signing for Real Madrid despite his links to Barcelona. The Spanish 23-year-old came through the youth set-up at the Catalan club. (Jugones, via Goal)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce wants to sign three players in the January transfer window. (Telegraph)

Sheffield United are considering a move for Bordeaux and Switzerland's 27-year-old defender Loris Benito. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion look set to make 23-year-old Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira's loan from Sporting Lisbon permanent. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City may cancel 22-year-old winger Patrick Roberts' loan deal at Norwich and send him to Middlesbrough instead because of a lack of appearances. (Mail)