Football gossip: Xhaka, Haaland, Bony, Lemar, Lamptey

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes Granit Xhaka, 27, does not leave in January despite the Switzerland midfielder being linked with a move to German side Hertha Berlin. (Football.London)

Manchester United made the biggest contract offer to Erling Braut Haaland but the Norway striker, 19, chose to sign with Borussia Dortmund to continue his development. (Independent)

Former Manchester City and Swansea striker Wilfried Bony, 31, says he wants to return to a Championship club. (Telegraph)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the club are in talks with right-back Tariq Lamptey, 19, about a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. (Goal)

Arsenal must make a significant offer to convince Atletico Madrid to sell France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 24, in January. (AS, via Mirror)

Arsenal and Tottenham are prepared to pay £50m to sign French RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 21, but could face competition from Manchester City. (Daily Star)

Newcastle are working on a contract extension for midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 27, whose current deal runs until 2021. (Chronicle)

Manchester United are tracking Birmingham City's 16-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sun)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he tracked Toffees forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin at previous clubs but was never able to sign the 22-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Fiorentina could end 27-year-old Leicester and Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal's season-long loan early, with fellow Italian side Atalanta interested in taking over the move. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says he will not make January signings just to cover his side's mounting injury problems. (Mail)

Atletico Madrid could move for Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu, 28, in January if they cannot sign first choice Edinson Cavani, 32, from Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid will not allow Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, to leave in January. (AS)

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed the club are monitoring 19-year-old Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo. (Chronicle)

Stoke and Huddersfield are interested in forward Chris Willock, 21, who is on loan at West Brom from Portuguese side Benfica. (Mail)

Turkey midfielder Arda Turan, 33, hopes to end his career with first club Galatasaray despite currently being on loan at Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona. (AS)