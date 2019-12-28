Football gossip: Eriksen, Pogba, Richarlison, Moyes, Giroud

Manchester United are prepared to wait until the end of the season to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, on a free transfer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Real Madrid have told boss Zinedine Zidane to forget about signing Paul Pogba, 26, from Manchester United because the France international would block the development of Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, 21. (AS)

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will block any bid by Manchester United to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 22, even if the Red Devils offer £70m. (Sun on Sunday)

David Moyes and Tony Pulis are the leading contenders to take over at West Ham after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked. (Sunday Telegraph)

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21, says he wants to remain at Liverpool for his entire career and become a club legend. (Sportbladet, via Independent)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on signing France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, from his former club Chelsea. (La Stampa - in Italian)

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, 27, from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Sheffield United are chasing QPR's £12m-rated 21-year-old English forward Eberechi Eze. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona say Arturo Vidal's legal complaint against the club over alleged unpaid bonuses is an attempt by the Chile midfielder, 32, to force through a January move to Inter Milan. (ESPN)

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Lille and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 20. (Sunday Express)

Fiorentina are keen on signing Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 29, next summer. (La Nazione, via Football Italia)

Southampton and Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard, 27, is a target for former club Werder Bremen in January. (Sky Sports)

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, 35, has rejected offers from Major League Soccer sides LA Galaxy, Inter Miami and Montreal Sounders to stay at Japanese team Vissel Kobe. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested the club have only recalled English centre-back Nat Phillips, 22, from his loan at German side Stuttgart on a temporary basis. (Liverpool Echo)

Swansea want to sign 23-year-old Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan in January. (Sky Sports)