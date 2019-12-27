Football gossip: Haaland, Soares, Hwang, Insigne, Pedro, Capoue, Moyes, Nketiah

Manchester United have suffered a blow with Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, agreeing to join Italian side Juventus. (Tuttosport, via Express)

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Paris St-Germain have failed with an initial approach to sign Brazil forward Everton Soares, 23, from Gremio. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan, with a £23m fee having been agreed for the 23-year-old South Korea international. (Hamburger Morgenpost, via Birmingham Mail)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini's position is under threat and ex-Hammers boss David Moyes is a leading contender to replace him. (Telegraph)

Moyes will only consider returning to West Ham is he is offered the manager's job on a permanent basis. (Times - subscription required)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is weighing up whether to return to former club Napoli to try to sign Italy playmaker Lorenzo Insigne, 28. (Le10 Sport, via Star)

Chelsea's 32-year-old Spanish winger Pedro, who has struggled for first-team football at Stamford Bridge this season, wants to return to former club Barcelona.(L'Esportiu, via Mail)

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira but will have to wait until the summer to do any deal for the 26-year-old Portugal international. (Le10 Sport, via Star)

Watford have rejected an approach by French club Lyon for 31-year-old French midfielder Etienne Capoue. (HITC)

Arsenal have been linked with RB Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano and the 21-year-old could be allowed to leave the German club if they can sign fellow Frenchman Tanguy Kouassi, 17, from Paris St-Germain. (Le Parisien, via Mirror)

Burnley and Brighton are considering making a move for Hamilton Academical's defender Jamie Hamilton, with the Scottish club wanting £1.5m for the 17-year-old Scotland Under-19 international. (Mail)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder wants to extend the contracts of Republic of Ireland defenders John Egan, 27, and Enda Stevens, 29, as well as English midfielder John Lundstram, 25. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United are trying to convince Arsenal not to recall England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 20, from his loan spell at Elland Road. (Mirror)