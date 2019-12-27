New Year Honours: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Baroness Sue Campbell recognised

Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan helped England win the Cricket World Cup in July

Five of England's Cricket World Cup winners - including Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes - feature in the Queen's New Year Honours list, as does the Football Association's Baroness Sue Campbell.

Captain Morgan becomes a CBE, Stokes is appointed an OBE, and team-mates Jos Buttler and Joe Root are made MBEs. Coach Trevor Bayliss becomes an OBE.

Baroness Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, is made a dame after a landmark year of women's sport.

Ex-cricketer Clive Lloyd is knighted.

As well as the four players and coach Bayliss, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves becomes a CBE.

England netballers Serena Guthrie, 29, and Jo Harten, 30, become MBEs, as does Kelly Sotherton, who was retrospectively awarded a second Olympic heptathlon bronze in September.

Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, 26, becomes an OBE, as do Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and horse racing trainers Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls.

And there is an MBE for ex-Southampton defender Francis Benali, who completed five Ironmans in a week in May to raise money for charity.

Women's sport stars honoured

Baroness Campbell becomes a dame after England reached the Women's World Cup semi-final in July, though their hopes of making it to the final for the first time were dashed by eventual champions the United States.

The 71-year-old became a Baroness in 2008 after five years chairing UK Sport and says the damehood is an "immense privilege".

"I feel very grateful and it's a reflection of all the hard work an awful lot of people have put in to women's football and my life in sport generally," she added.

Midfielder Jill Scott, who was part of England's World Cup side and has 151 international caps, is made an MBE as is Gabby Logan, who presented coverage of the competition on the BBC.

Wales defender Loren Dykes, who won her 100th international cap in April, and Scottish football trailblazer Rose Reilly also become MBEs.

Later in July, England, captained by Guthrie, reached the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup on home soil and went on to win bronze.

In May, Jones - who won Olympic taekwondo gold in 2012 and 2016 - claimed her first world title in front of a home crowd in Manchester.

And in September golfer Matthew captained Europe to a sensational Solheim Cup victory against the United States.

"It is great to keep ladies' golf in the spotlight and this honour is not just for me but the team," Matthew said of the OBE. "It is great to see us recognised in such a special way."

Former squash world champion and three-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Laura Massaro, who announced her retirement in May, becomes an MBE as does British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen.

Honours cap excellent year of cricket

The honours for England's cricketers cap a year in which the side became world champions with a dramatic super-over victory against New Zealand, though they were unable to regain the Ashes despite Stokes' memorable efforts in the third Test.

Stokes' summer heroics, including a man-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final and an unbeaten 135 in the one-wicket third Ashes Test triumph against Australia, also meant he was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019.

Wicketkeeper Buttler broke the stumps to seal England's home World Cup win in July, before Root captained England's Test team in the Ashes.

"I'm very proud to have been awarded a CBE," said Morgan. "Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true and the honours and awards that have come since that day at Lord's really mean a lot to everyone connected with the team.

"The events of that day at Lord's were the result of many years of hard work and dedication, and I see this honour - and the honours for my team-mates - as honours for the whole team, for everything they put into winning that tournament and getting over the line."

Root told BBC Sport: "I am extremely proud, privileged and humbled by this honour.

"It was a monumental summer. Everyone threw everything into it and to come out as world champions - it's definitely one I'll look back fondly on."

Ex-West Indies captain Lloyd is not the only past cricketer to be recognised: West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge receives a knighthood on the overseas list and England wicketkeeper Alan Knott, who played from 1967-85, becomes an MBE.

Ex-NI captain honoured

In football, there is an MBE for former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes, who won 112 international caps before retiring in June.

Commonwealth bronze-winning hockey player Barry Middleton, who announced his retirement earlier in 2019, and 12-time Commonwealth Games weightlifting medallist Dave Morgan become MBEs.

And former Paralympics GB wheelchair basketballer Martin McElhatton is made an OBE, while four-time Paralympic champion runner Michael McKillop becomes an MBE.

List in full

Knighthood

Clive Lloyd for services to cricket

Order of the British Empire, Dame (DBE)

Sue Campbell, Football Association director of women's football, for services to sport

GCVO

Sir Michael Oswald KCVO, National Hunt racing adviser

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Colin Graves, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman, for services to cricket

Eoin Morgan, England one-day international cricket captain, for services to cricket

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Trevor Bayliss, former England cricket head coach, for services to cricket.

Wilma Erskine-Heggarty BEM, former club secretary Royal Portrush Golf Club, for services to tourism and to golf in Northern Ireland

Nicky Henderson, five-time British jump racing champion trainer, for services to horse racing

Dr Rod Jaques, director of medical services at the English Institute of Sport, for medical services to Olympic and Paralympic sport

Jade Jones, double Olympic gold medallist, for services to taekwondo and to sport

Catriona Matthew, 2019 Solheim Cup European team captain, for services to golf

Rosemary Mayglothling, for services to rowing and gender equality in sport

Martin McElhatton, for services to disability sport

Paul Nicholls, 11-time British jump racing champion trainer, for services to the horse racing industry

Ben Stokes, England all-rounder, for services to cricket

Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jane Allen, British Gymnastics chief executive, for services to gymnastics

Francis Benali, for services to cancer patients in the UK

Jos Buttler, England cricketer, for services to cricket

Capt Guy Disney, for services to horse racing to polar expeditions and to veteran's charities

Loren Dykes, for services to women's football in Wales

Serena Guthrie, England netball captain, for services to netball

Lynn Hammersley, for services to gymnastics to fitness and to the community in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

Michele Hammond, for services to elite sport

Joanne Harten, England netball player, for services to netball

Aaron Hughes, Northern Ireland defender, for services to football

Timothy Hutchinson, for voluntary services to football on North Tyneside

Lizzie Jones, for services to rugby league football and to charity

Alan Knott, England wicketkeeper, for services to cricket.

Gabby Logan, for services to sports broadcasting and to the promotion of women in sport

Dr Michael McKillop, for services to disability awareness and to athletics in Northern Ireland

Laura Massaro, England squash player and three-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, for services to squash

Barry Middleton, England international, for services to hockey

Dave Morgan, Welsh weightlifter with 12 Commonwealth Games medals, for services to weightlifting

David Muir, for services to racehorse welfare

Mike Nicholas, Wales Rugby League president, for services to rugby league in Wales

Rose Reilly, for services to women's football

Joe Root, England cricket Test captain, for services to cricket

Alasdair Ross, skiing instructor, for services to skiing

Jill Scott, Manchester City and England midfielder, for services to women's football

Kelly Sotherton, double Olympic bronze medallist in heptathlon for Great Britain, for services to track and field athletics and to the promotion of women's sport

Andy Tapley, for services to hockey

Craig Thomson, founder of Craig Thomson scholarship award, for services to football and to charity in Scotland

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Margaret Allan, services to curling

Rayburn Bainbridge, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to sport

John Barclay, for services to British Road Cycling

Frank Clement, Olympic 1500m finalist, for services to athletics in Scotland

Keith Cook, Warwickshire CCC cricket operations manager, for services to cricket

Christopher Day, for services to adaptive skiers

George Evans, for services to table tennis in Wales

Kenneth Forrest, for services to sport and to young people in Birmingham

Mark Frost, community projects manager at Glamorgan CCC and development manager at Cricket Wales, for services to cricket

Yashmin Harun, for services to female black Asian and minority ethnic representation in sport

Leslie Jones, for services to the community in Tameside through fencing

Letty Lucas, for services to tennis and to charity in Northern Ireland

Barry MacAulay, for services to disability sport

George Mace, for services to sport and to the community in Northern Ireland

Connor McCarroll, for services to running and to charity in County Tyrone

Bernard McComiskey, for services to boxing and to the community in Gilford, County Down

John McIlrath, for services to sport in Northern Ireland

Michael Moffitt, for voluntary service to the sport of canoe polo

Barry Newton, for services to grassroots football and to young people in Derbyshire

Rajiv Ouseph, for services to badminton in Great Britain and the promotion of sport within the British Asian community

Heather Platt, for services to sports development in Northern Ireland

Afzal Pradhan, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to cricket

Gilbert Preece, for services to football and to the community in Bentley and Darlaston, West Midlands

Helen Reddy, for services to educational gymnastics in Devon

Brian Reid, for services to rugby in Northern Ireland

John (Jack) Reid, for services to sport in Northern Ireland

Geoffrey Rofe, for services to badminton and young people

Christopher Sheldon, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to cricket

Marvyn Stewart, volunteer in Dunfermline Athletic supporters' club shop and tea room, for services to football and to the community in Dunfermline

Margarita Sweeney-Baird, founder and chair Inclusive Skating, for services to skating

Peter Thomas, for services to grassroots cricket in Norfolk

Michael Todd, for services to horse racing and to business in Northern Ireland

Juliet Wiles, volunteer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for services to cricket

Overseas list

Order of St Michael and St George Knight Commander (KCMG)

Gordon Greenidge, for services to cricket and to the development of sport

Godfrey Kelly CMG, for services to business and to sport

MBE

Karl James, for services to sailing and to national development

OBE

Conde Riley, for services in the field of sport and in particular cricket administration

BEM

Carlos Lewis, for services to sport