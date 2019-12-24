Isle of Man: Call for nominations for 2019 Sports Awards

Charlotte Atkinson has been named Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year for the past three years

The public are again being invited to submit nominations for the 2019 Isle of Man Sports Awards.

Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson is the reigning sportswoman of the year, having taken the prize for three consecutive years.

Shooter Tim Kneale, a double Commonwealth Games medallist, won the men's award for 2018.

There are 11 categories and nominees must be Manx-born or have lived on the island for at least two years.

The other categories are:

Under 21 Sportswoman

Under 21 Sportsman

Isle of Man Sports Ambassador of the Year

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Coach of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Sports Administrator of the Year

Veteran Sportsperson

Lifetime Achievement

Nominations close on 24 January 2020 with the winners to be announced at a ceremony at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 2 April.

Education minister Graham Cregeen said the event is "one of the highlights of the Isle of Man's sporting calendar".

He added: "It has been an excellent year of achievement with so many stories to celebrate."