Bolt, Messi, Ronaldo, Williams, Hamilton, Murray, Kohli, Biles - icons of the decade

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won six Olympic gold medals in the 2010s, taking his total to eight. Here, he crosses the line in the final of the 100m at the 2016 Games in Rio Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi have been the dominate names in football throughout the decade, winning nine of the 10 Ballon d'Ors Great Britain's Mo Farah, pictured here winning 5,000m gold at the 2012 Olympics, became only the second athlete in Olympic history to win both the 5,000m and 10,000m at successive Games Serena Williams won 11 Grand Slam singles titles in the 2010s, the last of which was at the 2017 Australian Open, which she later revealed was completed while eight weeks pregnant. Since returning to the Tour as a mother, she has reached four more Grand Slam finals US gymnast Simone Biles won four Olympic gold medals and 19 world titles during the 2010s. Here she is pictured at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, where she became the most decorated gymnast in the competition's history India batsman Virat Kohli became the first player to score 20,000 international runs in a decade, all under the adoring gaze of the fans in a cricket-obsessed nation. Here he leads his side out in a World Cup warm-up match in 2019 Lewis Hamilton dominated Formula 1, winning five world titles. Here he celebrates winning the 2019 British Grand Prix in front of his home fans After ending the previous decade as the world number two, Spain's Rafael Nadal ends this decade on top of the men's world rankings. In the 2010s alone, he won the French Open on eight occasions No tennis player won more than Novak Djokovic's 15 Grand Slam singles titles in the 2010s. Here he celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal in a marathon 2012 Australian Open final Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel through the American national anthem before NFL matches not only drew attention to civil rights issues, but sparked a debate that involved President Trump. Kaepernick, here flanked by Eli Harold and Eric Reid, left the 49ers in 2017 and has not played in the NFL since Ronda Rousey was almost single-handedly responsible for the creation of women's divisions of the UFC. Pictured here celebrating defeating Cat Zingano in 2015, Rousey would eventually lose her bantamweight world title to Holly Holm, going on to feature in movies and WWE Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the Women's World Cup trophy, the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball following the USA's triumph in the 2019 final. Rapinoe had already shot to prominence by saying she would not visit the White House if the USA won the World Cup, and later spoke on gender equality, equal pay and LGBT rights Between them, LeBron James and Steph Curry were named as the NBA's MVP on five occasions during the 2010s. Here they compete during the 2018 finals series, which Curry's Golden State Warriors would go on to win Fly-half Dan Carter was part of the New Zealand team that won two Rugby World Cups, captured here kicking a penalty in the 2015 final victory over Australia Sarah Storey, pictured here at the 2012 Paralympics, won seven golds in the 2010s, taking her total to 14 and making her Britain's most successful female Paralympian. Great Britain's Chris Froome won four Tours de France and at one point held all of the race winners' jerseys from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana South Africa's Caster Semenya won two Olympic golds and three World Championship golds over 800m. Later, she was embroiled in a controversial row with the IAAF (now World Athletics) over the rules regarding testosterone levels in female runners Between them, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots (left) and Peyton Manning started in seven Super Bowls, winning four. This picture, taken in 2015, was taken after the Denver Broncos defeated the Patriots en route to victory in Super Bowl 50 American boxer Floyd Mayweather ended his career with a perfect record after 49 fights in 2015, but came out of retirement in 2017 to fight three-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, a bout that Mayweather won Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill was a star of Great Britain's 'Super Saturday' at the 2012 Olympics and also won World Championship gold in 2015, 13 months after giving birth to her son Andy Murray ended Great Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion with his victory in 2013. In total, he won three Grand Slams, helped Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015 and is currently in the midst of a comeback from career-saving hip surgery Roger Federer dominated men's tennis in the 2000s and continued to be one of the best players in the world, even into his late 30s, in the 2010s. Here he is pictured with the Wimbledon trophy in 2017, his eighth triumph at SW19, five years after his seventh After Brazil were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, they were led to Olympic gold in Rio 2016 by Neymar, who became the world's most expensive footballer when he joined Paris St-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 Great Britain's David Weir was a star of the 2012 Paralympics, winning four gold medals in front of his home crowd Norway's Ada Hegerberg became the first recipient of the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, but chose not to play in the 2019 World Cup over what she called her country's "lack of respect" for female players Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy won four major golf tournaments in the 2010s, the last of which was in the near-dark at the 2014 US PGA Championship Great Britain's Anthony Joshua, an Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist and two-time heavyweight world champion, prepares to meet Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April 2017 American swimmer Michael Phelps took his Olympic gold medal tally to 23, including coming out of retirement to win five in Rio 2016 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line in Vienna in October 2019 to become the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours US skier Lindsey Vonn hurtles towards the crowd on the way to winning downhill gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver Between them, British cyclists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny won nine Olympic gold medals in the 2010s. This picture, taken in 2013, came three years before they were married Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won skeleton gold at both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. In doing so, she became the first British athlete to defend an Olympic gold and the first person from any nation to do so in skeleton