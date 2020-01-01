Sporting calendar 2020: Unmissable events and month-by-month dates
Highlights of the sporting year in 2020 include the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, football's Euro 2020 - which culminates with a final at Wembley Stadium - and the Ryder Cup in golf.
In addition to two Twenty20 World Cups, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the inaugural season of the new The Hundred competition.
The month-by-month list below will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed, but dates and venues are subject to change.
To find out which events BBC Sport covers live visit our live guide for direct links to all our live coverage - including text and radio commentaries and additional live streams from an array of sports.
The 20 unmissable events in 2020
21 February to 8 March: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup in Australia
22 February: Boxing - Tyson Fury challenges Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas
14 March: Rugby union - final round of the men's Six Nations
4 April: Horse racing - the Grand National at Aintree
9-12 April: Golf - the Masters at Augusta National
26 April: Athletics - London Marathon
9 May: Football - Women's FA Cup final at Wembley
17 May: Football - final round of the Premier League season
23 May: Football - FA Cup final at Wembley
30 May: Football - Champions League final in Istanbul
12 June to 12 July: Football - Euro 2020 (final at Wembley)
29 June to 12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
16-19 July: Golf - The Open at Royal St George's
17 July to 15 August: Cricket - The Hundred
19 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix at Silverstone
24 July to 9 August: Olympic Games in Tokyo
25 August to 6 Septembers: Paralympic Games in Tokyo
25-27 September: Golf - Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin
18 October to 15 November: Men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia
7 November: Rugby Union - England v New Zealand at Twickenham
Month-by-month calendar
January
1: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London
3-6: Football - FA Cup third round
3-12: Tennis - ATP Cup, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia
3-7: Cricket - South Africa v England second Test, Cape Town
4-12: Darts - BDO World Professional Championships, Lakeside
7: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg: Manchester United v Manchester City
8: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg: Leicester v Aston Villa
12-19: Snooker - the Masters, Alexandra Palace, London
16-20: Cricket - South Africa v England third Test, Port Elizabeth
18: Mixed martial arts - UFC 246: Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone, Las Vegas
19: American football - NFL Championship games
19: Netball - Nations Cup: England v New Zealand, Nottingham
20 Jan-2 Feb: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne
22: Netball - Nations Cup: England v South Africa, Birmingham
22-26: Table tennis - World Team Olympic Qualification Event, Gondomar, Portugal
24-27: Football - FA Cup fourth round
24-28: Cricket - South Africa v England fourth Test, Johannesburg
25: Netball - Nations Cup: England v Jamaica, London
26: Netball - Nations Cup final, London
28: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg: Aston Villa v Leicester
29: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg: Manchester City v Manchester United
30: Rugby league - start of Super League season: Wigan v Warrington
30 Jan-2 Feb: Para-cycling - Track World Championship, Milton, Canada
31: Football - Transfer deadline day
31: Cricket - India v England women's T20 tri-series, Canberra
February
1: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Wales v Italy; Ireland v Scotland
1: Cricket - Australia v England women's T20 tri-series, Canberra
2: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: France v England
2: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland; Wales v Italy; France v England
2: American football - Super Bowl, Miami
4: Cricket - South Africa v England first ODI, Cape Town
6-9: Basketball - GB women's Olympic qualifying event in China
7-8: Tennis - Fed Cup qualifier: Slovakia v Great Britain, Bratislava
7: Cricket - South Africa v England second ODI, Durban
7: Cricket - India v England women's T20 tri-series, Melbourne
8-9: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round
8: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales; Scotland v England
8: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: France v Italy
9: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: France v Italy
9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England; Ireland v Wales
9: Cricket - South Africa v England third ODI, Johannesburg
9: Cricket - Australia v England women's T20 tri-series, Melbourne
12: Cricket - South Africa v England first T20, East London
14-17: Football - FA Cup fifth round
14: Cricket - South Africa v England second T20, Durban
15: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Glasgow
16: Cricket - South Africa v England third T20, Centurion
16: Football - Women's FA Cup fifth round
18: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs: Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
19: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs: Atalanta v Valencia, Tottenham v RB Leipzig
19-21: Formula 1 - pre-season testing, Spain
20: Football - Europa League last 32, first legs
20-23: Para Powerlifting World Cup, Manchester
21 Feb-8 Mar: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, Australia
22: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Italy v Scotland; Wales v France
22: Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury heavyweight world title fight TBC
22: Rugby league - World Club Challenge: St Helens v Sydney Roosters
22-23: Athletics - British Indoor Championships, Glasgow
23: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: England v Ireland
23: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v France; England v Ireland; Italy v Scotland
25: Football - Champions League last 16, first leg: Chelsea v Bayern Munich, Napoli v Barcelona
26: Football - Champions League last 16, first leg: Real Madrid v Manchester City, Lyon v Juventus
26 Feb-1 March: Track Cycling World Championships, Berlin
26-28: Formula 1 - pre-season testing, Barcelona, Spain
27: Football - Europa League last 32, second legs
29: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals
29: Football - Women's Continental League Cup final
March
1: Football - Carabao Cup final, Wembley
4: Football - FA Cup fifth round
7: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy; England v Wales
7: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: England v Wales; Scotland v France
8: Rugby union - men's Six Nations: Scotland v France
8: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
9-12: Para-swimming - World Series, Sheffield
10: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Valencia v Atalanta, RB Leipzig v Tottenham
10-13: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival
11: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Paris St-Germain v Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
11-15: Badminton - All England Open Championships, Birmingham
11-25: Boxing - Olympic Continental Qualifier, London
12: Football - Europa League last 16, first legs
13-15: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
13-15: Athletics - World Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China
14: Rugby union - final round of men's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland; Italy v England; France v Ireland
15: Rugby union - final round of Women's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland; Italy v England; France v Ireland
15: Football - Women's FA Cup quarter-finals
17: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Manchester City v Real Madrid, Juventus v Lyon
18: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs: Bayern Munich v Chelsea, Barcelona v Napoli
19: Football - Europa League last 16, second legs
19-23: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England first Test, Galle
20-22: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
21-22: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals
21: Mixed martial arts - UFC Fight Night London, The O2
24-25: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals
26: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying play-off semi-finals: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland; Slovakia v Republic of Ireland; Scotland v Israel
27-31: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England second Test, Colombo
27: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: England v Italy; Wales v Austria
27-29: Rugby union - European Champions Cup quarter-finals
27-29: Diving - World Series final leg, London
28: Scottish Challenge Cup final, venue TBC
28: Gymnastics - Artistic World Cup, Birmingham
29: Rowing - Boat Races, London
29: Athletics - World Half Marathon Championships, Poland
31: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying play-off finals: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland; Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel
31: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: England v Denmark
April
1-2: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
2-5: Women's golf major - ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills
3-5: Formula 1 - Vietnam Grand Prix, Hanoi
4-5: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley
4: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree
7-8: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
9: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs
9-12: Golf - Masters, Augusta National
9-12: Para-swimming - World Series (and GB Paralympic trials), Sheffield
10: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Wales v Faroe Islands
11-12: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals
12-15: Cricket - first round of County Championship fixtures
13-19: Equestrian - FEI World Cup Finals, Las Vegas
14-15: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
14: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Belarus v Northern Ireland; Wales v Norway; Scotland v Portugal
14-19: Tennis - Fed Cup finals, Budapest
14-19: Swimming - British Championships, London Aquatics Centre
16: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs
16-19: Gymnastics - British Championships, Liverpool
17-19: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
18 Apr-4 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield
18-19: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley
18-19: Rugby union - European Champions Cup semi-finals
19: Football - Women's FA Cup semi-finals
21-26: Badminton - European Championships, Kiev, Ukraine
21-26: Diving - World Cup, Tokyo
25-26: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals, first legs
26: Athletics - London Marathon
26: Football - FA People's Cup finals weekend
28-29: Football - Champions League semi-final, first legs
30: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs
30 Apr-3 May: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire (women's event 1-2 May)
30 Apr-3 May: Gymnastics - Women's European Artistic Championships, Paris
May
1-3: Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
1: Taekwondo - European Championships, Serbia
1-3: Judo - European Championships, Prague
2-3: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs
5-6: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs
6-10: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials
7: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs
8-10: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
8-24: Ice hockey - men's World Championship, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland
9: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park
9: Football - FA Women's Cup final, Wembley
9-31: Cycling - Giro d'Italia
11-17: Swimming - European Championships, Budapest
14-17: Golf - US PGA Championship, Harding Park, San Francisco
15-17: Canoeing - European Slalom Championships, London
16-17: Hockey's Big Weekend, Twickenham Stoop
16: Football - League Two play-off final, Wembley
17: Football - final day of Premier League season
17-23: World Para-swimming Open European Championships, Funchal, Madeira
19-24: Skateboarding - World Skate Street League World Championships, London
21 & 23-24: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
22: Rugby union - European Challenge Cup final, Stade de Marseille
23: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley
23: Rugby union - European Champions Cup final, Stade de Marseille
23-24: Rugby league - Super League's Magic Weekend, Newcastle
24: Football - Women's Champions League final, Vienna
24 May-7 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris
24: Football - League One play-off final, Wembley
25: Football - Championship play-off final, Wembley
25-31: Modern Pentathlon - World Championships, Xiamen, China
26-31: Cycling - BMX World Championships, Rock Hill, United States
27: Football - Europa League final, Gdansk
27-31: Gymnastics - Men's European Artistic Championships, Baku
28: Cricket - first round of T20 Blast group matches
30: Football - Champions League final, Olympic Stadium, Istanbul
31: Rugby union - Women's Premier 15s final, Kingsholm, Gloucester
June
2: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: Austria v England
3-7: World Para Athletics European Championships, Bydgoszcz, Poland
4-7: Women's golf major - US Women's Open, Houston, Texas
4-8: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, The Oval
5: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Northern Ireland v Belarus; Scotland v Albania
5-7: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
6: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom
6: Athletics - Night of 10,000m PBs, European 10,000m Cup & Olympic trials, Highgate
6-7: Rugby league - Challenge Cup semi-finals
6-7: Triathlon - World Series, Leeds
7: Football - Euro 2020 warm-ups: England v Romania
8-13: Cycling - Women's Tour
9: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Northern Ireland v Faroe Islands, Wales v Belarus, Finland v Scotland
12 June-12 July: Football - Euro 2020, various venues (final at Wembley)
12-16: England v West Indies, second Test, Edgbaston
12-14: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
15-21: Tennis - Fever-tree Championships, Queen's Club
18-21: Golf - US Open, Winged Foot, New York
20-21: Athletics - British Championships and Olympic trials, Manchester
20: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham
20: Rugby union - Pro14 final, Cardiff City Stadium
21-27: Tennis - Nature Valley International, Eastbourne
25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's
25-28: Women's golf major - PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania
26-28: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
26 June-5 July: Cycling - Giro Rosa
27 June-19 July: Cycling - Tour de France
29 June-12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
29: Cricket - Scotland v Australia T20, The Grange, Edinburgh
July
3, 5 & 7: England v Australia T20s (Riverside, Old Trafford and Headingley)
3-5: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
4: Rugby union - Japan v England, Oita; Australia v Ireland, Brisbane; New Zealand v Wales, Auckland; South Africa v Scotland, venue TBC
4-5: Athletics - Anniversary Games, London Stadium
5: Motorcycling - British round of the World Superbike Championship, Donington Park
11, 14 & 16: Cricket - England v Australia one-day internationals (Lord's, Ageas Bowl and Bristol County Ground)
11: Rugby union - Japan v England, Kobe; Australia v Ireland, Sydney; New Zealand v Wales, Wellington; South Africa v Scotland, venue TBC
16-19: Golf - The Open, Royal St George's
17-19: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
17 July-15 Aug: Cricket - The Hundred
18: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
18: Rugby union - New Zealand v Scotland, Dunedin
23-26: Women's golf major - Evian Championship, Evian Resort
24 July-9 Aug: Olympic Games, Tokyo
25-26: Motorsport - Formula E Championship final round, London
30 July-3 Aug: Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, Lord's
31 July-2 Aug: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
August
7-11: Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, Old Trafford
14: Cricket - The Hundred women's final, Hove
14-18: Football - Premier League season starts (dates TBC)
14 Aug-6 Sept: Cycling - Tour of Spain
15: Cricket - The Hundred men's final, Lord's
15-16: Cycling - RideLondon
16: Athletics - British Grand Prix, Gateshead
16-23: Rowing - World Championships, Bled, Slovenia
20-24: Cricket - England v Pakistan, third Test, Trent Bridge
20-23: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Troon
22-23: Triathlon - World Grand Final, Edmonton
25 Aug-6 Sept: Paralympic Games, Tokyo
26-30: Athletics - European Championships, Paris
27-30: Golf - US PGA Tour Championship, East Lake, Atlanta
28-30: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
29, 31 & 2 Sept: Cricket - England v Pakistan T20s (Headingley, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Ageas Bowl)
30: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone
31 Aug-13 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York
September
4-6: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
5: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston
5-6: Darts - Champions League, Leicester
6-13: Cycling - Tour of Britain
10, 12 & 15: Cricket - England v Ireland ODIs (Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, The Oval)
10-13: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth
13: Athletics - Great North Run
18-20: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
18: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland; Portugal v Scotland
19: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Trent Bridge
20-27: Cycling - Road World Championships, Switzerland
22: Football - Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Norway v Wales; Scotland v Finland
25-27: Golf - Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin
25-27: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
October
9-11: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
10: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
17: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot
18 Oct-15 Nov: Cricket - Men's Twenty20 World Cup, Australia
23-25: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
28 Oct-1 Nov: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB
30 Oct-1 Nov: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
31: Rugby league - England v Australia, first Test, University of Bolton Stadium
November
2-8: Tennis WTA Finals, Shenzhen, China
7: Rugby Union - Autumn internationals: England v New Zealand; Scotland v Argentina; Ireland v Australia; Wales yet to announce their autumn fixtures
7: Rugby League - England v Australia second Test, Elland Road
8-15: Tennis - ATP Finals, London
13-15: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
14: Rugby union - Autumn internationals: England v Argentina; Scotland v Japan; Ireland v South Africa; Wales yet to announce their autumn fixtures
14: Rugby league - England v Australia, third Test, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
15: Cricket - Men's Twenty20 World Cup final, Melbourne
15-22: Tennis - ATP Finals, London
19-22: Women's golf major - LPGA Tour Championship, Tiburon, Florida
19-22: Golf - World Tour Championship, Dubai
21: Rugby union - Autumn Internationals: England v tier-two nation TBC; Scotland v New Zealand; Ireland v Japan; Wales yet to announce their autumn fixtures
23-29: Tennis - Davis Cup finals, Madrid
24 Nov-6 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York Barbican
27-29: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Island
28: Rugby union - Autumn international: England v Australia, Twickenham
December
TBC: Darts - PDC World Championship, Alexander Palace, London