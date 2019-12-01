Football gossip: Rodgers, Mourinho, Aubameyang, Coutinho, Eze, Lo Celso

Brendan Rodgers, linked with the vacant Arsenal manager's job, has suggested there is a exit clause in his contract at Leicester. (Mirror)

Real Madrid were ready to offer Jose Mourinho £12m not to take another job and just wait for Zinedine Zidane to leave, but the Portuguese had his heart set on the Tottenham role. (Sun)

Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, is a January transfer target for Inter Milan. (Star)

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, the 27-year-old Brazil international on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, hopes to remain with the German club. (Marca)

QPR's England Under-21 midfielder Eberechi Eze's dream move to Tottenham could be off following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea, Leicester and West Ham have also been watching the 21-year-old. (Sun)

Tottenham and Argentina international midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, on loan from Real Betis, is considering another move. (Marca)

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in tracking Lyon's French forward Mathis Rayan Cherki, 16, who has already made his Ligue 1 and Champions League debuts. (90 Min)

Who makes Garth's team this week? It's the Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jack Grealish for his performance in Aston Villa's draw against Manchester United but remained coy over a potential move for the 24-year-old English midfielder. (Metro)

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has revealed that his side are not interested in signing Barcelona's Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31. (Mail)

Juventus have yet to decide whether to sell Turkey defender Merih Demiral, 21 - linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal - or Italy midfielder Daniele Rugani, 25, thought to be a target for Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham. (Calciomercato)

Leicester's Turkey international defender Caglar Soyuncu, 23, linked with Manchester City, is not leaving the King Power Stadium any time soon, his agent has said. (Leicester Mercury)

Barcelona could look to Germany midfielder Julian Weigl to help strengthen their midfield in the summer, with the Catalans weighing up a move for the £21m-rated Borussia Dortmund man. (Mail)

Newcastle's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 27, wants to finish his top-flight career with the Magpies and has revealed his desire for a new deal. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for LA Galaxy's French winger Romain Alessandrini, 30. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has paid a visit to Newell's Old Boys in Argentina - the first club he ever played for between 1989 and 1994 - as he considers his next move. (Mail)

Atalanta's Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, on loan at Parma this season but linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham, has revealed he is a Chelsea fan. (Talksport)