Football gossip: Sanchez Flores, Pochettino, Rodgers, Howe, Silva, Arteta, Aubameyang, Depay

Watford have called a meeting for Sunday in which manager Quique Sanchez Flores will be sacked for a second time. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, would have to repay his £12.5m pay-off if he takes another Premier League job this season. (Sunday Express)

Pochettino has been advised not to jump straight back into management at Arsenal by friends who believe he should wait for a better job. (Sunday Telegraph)

Arsenal may wait until the summer to land their top managerial target Brendan Rodgers, but the Leicester boss regards the Gunners post as his dream job. (Star on Sunday)

Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta is the man Arsenal want to replace Unai Emery. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton want Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, a boyhood Toffees fan, to succeed under-fire manager Marco Silva. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid are planning a £70m bid for Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, with Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, included as part of the deal. (Eldesmarque, via Star)

Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to battle to sign Lyon and Holland midfielder Memphis Depay, 25. (Sunday Express)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 25, insists the Everton players are right behind manager Marco Silva and do not want to see him sacked. (Observer)

Aston Villa are ready to sell Ivorian striker Jonathan Kodjia, 30, in January. (Football Insider)

Inter are preparing to make a move for Atalanta's Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, who is on loan at Parma this season. The 19-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal. (Inside Futbol)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting another transfer window of interest in Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, in January. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Zaha and Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, as they initiate plans to bolster their wing options. (Sunday Express)

Juventus have an interest in Chelsea's Italy international left-back Emerson Palmieri, 25. (Calciomercato)

Celtic plan talks with Israel midfielder Nir Bitton to ensure he does not run down his contract. The 28-year-old has been linked with Burnley. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Chelsea's USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, 21, has admitted he "wore a Chelsea jersey around the house all the time" during pre-season while itching to begin the next chapter of his career in west London. (Goal.com)