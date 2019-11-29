Football gossip: Rodgers, Arteta, Vieira, Sancho, Willian, Richarlison

Arsenal sack Emery

Arsenal are ready to see if they can tempt Brendan Rodgers from Leicester after drawing up a managerial shortlist to replace Unai Emery. (Mirror)

The Gunners have made contact with ex-Valencia boss Marcelino to become their new manager. (Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino, Nuno Espirito Santo, Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti are all contenders for the vacancy at Emirates Stadium. (Telegraph)

Arsenal will again make a pitch to former player Mikel Arteta as they seek to replace Emery. (Independent)

The decision to sack Emery was made at a meeting in the United States on Monday. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal favourite Patrick Vieira has ruled out leaving Nice in the foreseeable future - despite being linked with replacing Emery at the Emirates. (Mirror)

Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg's message was to play the Arsenal way as he addressed the squad for the first time. (ESPN)

Ljungberg could have a prolonged spell in the dugout, as the club are prepared to take their time in the search for a successor. (Times)

Other gossip

England winger Jadon Sancho's issues at Borussia Dortmund have been dealt with and a January departure for the 19-year-old is not expected, insists sporting director Michael Zorc. (Goal.com)

Frank Lampard is urging Chelsea to break the impasse with Brazilian midfielder Willian, 31, before the January transfer window opens. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are considering offering Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, to Arsenal in exchange for unsettled Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (El Desmarque via Calciomercato)

Inter Milan are favourites to sign Chelsea's France international striker Olivier Giroud, 33, in January. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester City are in negotiations with the agent of River Plate's Uruguay midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, 22. (Ole, via Sport Witness)

Brazilian forward Richarlison, 22, is close to signing a new deal with Everton to keep him at the club until 2024. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Ryan Sessegnon can emulate former England left-back Ashley Cole but says the 19-year-old is not yet ready to play at the back, despite a long-term injury to Wales international Ben Davies, 26. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham's highly-rated central midfielder Jamie Bowden, 18, is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)

Mauricio Pochettino has been spotted for the first time since his Tottenham departure after touching down in Madrid. (Sun)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has told English striker Dwight Gayle that he will get the chance to impress this season - but the 29-year-old has been told to wait his turn. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Brighton have no "burning desire" to strengthen in January, manager Graham Potter insists. (Argus)

Aston Villa's English midfielder Callum O'Hare, 21, on loan at Coventry, has hinted he wants to stay with the Sky Blues for the rest of the season. (Birmingham Mail)

Diego Maradona is being lined up for the manager's job at Spanish second division side Elche by the club's prospective new owners. (Marca, via Mail)