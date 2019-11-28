Football gossip: Sancho, Mandzukic, Can, Fernandes, Mbappe, Demiral

Borussia Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, as early as January. (The Independent)

Former Manchester City youth player Sancho is the missing piece of the jigsaw which would make Liverpool's attack even more fearsome than it already is, according to ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher. (Daily Star)

Manchester United have dropped their interest in Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, the 33-year-old Croatian striker. (The Athletic, via Inside Futbol)

Borussia Dortmund are targeting Mandzukic plus Juventus and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, in January. (Sun)

Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes is still keen to leave Sporting Lisbon,despite signing a new contract with a release clause of £85m. There is an agreement allowing the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder's exit if an offer of 70m euros (£60m) arrives. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, 20, will join Real Madrid.(Le Parisien - in French)

Milan remain keen to sign Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral, 21, who has been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are planning a 42m euro (£35m) offer for Real Madrid's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, who is believed to favour a move to Inter Milan or Paris St-Germain. (Eldesmarque - in Spanish)

Other reports say Rodriguez wants to stay at Real Madrid and attempt to regain Zinedine Zidane's confidence. (Marca)

Real Madrid's Uruguay international midfielder Fede Valverde, 21, has signed a contract extension until 2025 with a 750m euro (£640m) release clause. (Marca)

2019 Fifa Club World Cup BBC to show live every game

Flamengo have opened discussions with Atletico Madrid's Brazil-born former Chelsea forward Diego Costa, 31. (Goal.com)

Chelsea will hold further talks with Brazil winger Willian, 31, over his future after the player claimed he has not been offered a new contract, despite the club's insistence that he has. (Telegraph)

Minnesota United's Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, 22, is set for a two-week trial at Aston Villa.(Birmingham Mail)

Roy Hodgson says he would not guarantee Liverpool's England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 19, games at Crystal Palace despite talk of a loan approach in January. (Goal.com)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says it is too early to know whether England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 29, will be at the club beyond January. Drinkwater is on loan from Chelsea but has not played for the Clarets' first team since suffering ankle ligament damage in a nightclub fight in September. (Sky Sports)

Hull owner Assem Allam insists the club would resist offers of up to £20m for Newcastle target Jarrod Bowen, the 22-year-old English forward, in the January window. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Ham's Ghana-born rookie goalkeeper Joseph Anang, 19, has been promoted to first-team training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said the Eagles tried to sign CSKA Moscow's Russian striker Fedor Chalov, 21, last summer but could not agree a deal. (Sport Witness)

Everton have set their sights on Nottingham Forest's English defender Joe Worrall, 22. (Football Insider)