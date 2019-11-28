Richard Keogh: Former Derby captain has appeal against sacking rejected by club

Richard Keogh made 356 appearances for Derby County after joining from Coventry City in 2012

Derby have rejected Richard Keogh's appeal against his sacking for gross misconduct, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The 33-year-old was dismissed in October over his involvement in a car crash which saw team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett arrested.

Lawrence and Bennett were both fined six weeks' wages by the Rams and pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Keogh, who has the Professional Footballers' Association support, can next take his case before the EFL.

The English Football League's investigation and disciplinary proceedings will allow the the Republic of Ireland international to file a complaint against the club.

Keogh, who was contracted to the East Midlands side until June 2021, suffered a knee injury in the crash on 24 September and was ruled out for more than a year.

It is understood Derby offered Keogh a revised deal on reduced wages before he was dismissed.

Until the incident, Keogh captained the Rams, having made made 356 appearances over seven years.

Earlier this month, the veteran defender linked up with Republic of Ireland team-mates during their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as he continued his recovery.