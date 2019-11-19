Doping in sport: Russia face new ban from sport for inconsistencies in data

Rusada's suspension was imposed in November 2015

Russia face the possibility of a new ban from competing in sport over inconsistencies in anti-doping data.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) compliance review committee is expected to recommend the nation's anti-doping agency Rusada be made non-compliant.

A recent inquiry found positive doping results from data obtained in 2017 were missing from the version acquired in January 2019.

Any verdict is likely to be made at the end of the year at the earliest.

Wada said in a statement that its executive committee will meet on 9 December to consider a formal recommendation from its independent compliance committee.

Rusada was initially declared non-compliant in November 2015 after a report by sports lawyer Professor Richard McLaren, commissioned by Wada, alleged widespread corruption that amounted to state-sponsored doping in Russian track and field athletics.

A further report, published in July 2016, declared Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports.

As a consequence competitors were unable to compete under the Russia flag at Rio 2016, while the Russia team was banned from the Paralympics that year.

In 2018, Wada reinstated Rusada as compliant after the national agency agreed to release data from its Moscow laboratory from the period between January 2012 and August 2015.

However, positive findings contained in a version courtesy of a whistleblower in 2017 were missing from the January 2019 data, which prompted a new inquiry.