Anthony Ogogo: Former boxer signs for All Elite Wrestling

Anthony Ogogo retired from boxing this year with a record of 12 wins and one loss

Olympic bronze-medal-winning boxer Anthony Ogogo has signed for American wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The Briton, 30, retired from boxing in March and had not fought since 2016 because of a series of injuries.

AEW was founded by Fulham football club's sporting director Tony Khan and was launched this year to rival WWE.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury, 31, will make his WWE debut on Thursday and will earn a reported $15m (£12m).

AEW's executive vice president Cody Rhodes said: "I'm thrilled about this signing. Anthony will be our first developmental project as a company."

Ogogo won a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and added Olympic bronze two years later in London.

He then turned professional, finishing with a 12-1 boxing record as a middleweight but never won a major belt.