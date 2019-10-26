Football gossip: Bale, Jesus, Son, Phillips, Ceballos, Muller

Manchester United have been put off signing Real Madrid's Wales international forward Gareth Bale because of the 30-year-old's injury record. (Mirror)

Manchester City will put a £100m price tag on Brazil international forward Gabriel Jesus, 22, in an attempt to thwart interest from Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has agreed to a £125m double Bundesliga swoop for Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, and Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller, 30. (Mirror)

However, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no chance of Germany international Muller leaving the club in January. (Goal.com)

Tottenham favourite Son Heung-min, the 27-year-old South Korea international forward, is being tracked by Juventus and Napoli. (Express)

Manchester United are monitoring Leeds midfield general Kalvin Phillips, with assistant Mike Phelan watching the 23-year-old against Birmingham last week. (Sun)

Real Madrid are set to deny Arsenal hope of landing Spain international midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, on a permanent deal by bringing him back from his loan for next season. (AS, via Mail)

Barcelona have held talks with Inter Milan over the sale of Croatia international midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31. (Sport)

Liverpool defender​ Joe Gomez is growing frustrated at his lack of playing time this season and Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in the 22-year-old England defender. (90min)

Manchester United and Manchester City are vying for Rochdale's England Under-18 defender Luke Matheson, 17. (Star)

A delegation of Manchester United officials are set to visit Saudi Arabia as rumours of a takeover by the Gulf state's Crown Prince continue. (Mail)

Napoli are not interested in selling Manchester City target Fabian Ruiz, the 23-year-old Spain international midfielder, in the near future. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Inside Futbol)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce admits he is unsure if he will be able to strengthen his squad in the transfer window and says he has not held any discussions about January with the club's board. (Sky Sports)

Inter Milan have place a 20m euros price tag on Brazilian defender Dalbert, 26, who is on a season-long loan at Fiorentina with no option to make the deal permanent. (Calciomercato)