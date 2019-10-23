Football gossip: Fabian, Upamecano, Ake, Everton, Mandzukic, Slimani, Maddison

Manchester City are stepping up their pursuit of Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 23, and sent a scout to Wednesday's Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg. (Guardian)

Tottenham are tracking Gremio's Brazil forward Everton Soares, with chief scout Steve Hitchen recently watching the 23-year-old in the Copa Libertadores. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal will make a cut-price move for RB Leipzig's French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 20, to ease Unai Emery's defensive worries. (Sun)

Chelsea scout Piet de Visser has urged the club to re-sign Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 24, from Bournemouth. (Sky Sports)

Juventus are in talks with Mario Mandzukic over a move away from the club in January. The 33-year-old Croatia striker has been a target for Manchester United. (Mirror)

Manchester United will look to sign two strikers in January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands extra firepower. (Star)

Lampard's 'Blues Babies' come of age Chelsea boss hails young players in Ajax win

Monaco have an option to buy their on-loan Leicester and Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 31, and sources abroad say the fee is a quarter of the £29m the Foxes paid for him in 2016. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid have identified Athletic Bilbao's Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon, 22, as a potential replacement for Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois, 27. (El Desmarque, via AS)

Brendan Rodgers has told midfielder James Maddison that Leicester is a place for him to "flourish" amid interest from Manchester United in the 22-year-old. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Tottenham's Harry Kane as one of the finest strikers in the world but admits his side are unlikely to be able to prise the 26-year-old away from north London. (Evening Standard)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says he would be interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, who will become a free agent in January when his LA Galaxy contract expires. (ESPN)

Unai Emery has revealed Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 26, was a potential transfer target when he took over as Arsenal head coach last year. (Evening Standard)

Derby, Huddersfield and Swansea are monitoring Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey, 24. (Football Insider)