Football gossip: Sancho, Alena, Mandzukic, Ibrahimovic, Morelos, Diaz

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann says he has heard the Reds have "great interest" in signing Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 19. (Sky Germany - via Mirror)

Tottenham are interested in signing 21-year-old Spain U21 midfielder Carles Alena from Barcelona in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United's interest in Mario Mandzukic, 30, could intensify after the Juventus and Croatia striker dropped his wage demands. (Sun)

Real Madrid have told former Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz, 20, that they want to sell him as part of a clearout. (Mail)

Real midfielder Isco, 27, has accepted that he will be one of those leaving the club in January. (Mail)

Real Madrid are holding out for £30m for Dani Ceballos after Arsenal offered £26m for the 23-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Emirates Stadium. (Eldesmarque - via Metro)

Crystal Palace will rival Aston Villa in a bid to sign Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 23, from Rangers in January. (Express)

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam says he turned down the opportunity to manage Newcastle before joining Feyenoord this summer. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)

Newcastle deny those claims, though, insisting they were never interested in the former Netherlands international. (Chronicle)

Former Manchester United, Paris St-Germain and Juventus forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to return to Serie A. The 38-year-old ex-Sweden international is out of contract with LA Galaxy at the end of the year. (CalcioMercato)

Scouts from Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton and Norwich watched 17-year-old Scotland youth international Aaron Hickey play for Hearts against Rangers on Sunday. (Sun)

Manchester City sent scouts to watch 19-year-old Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali play for Brescia on Tuesday. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

MLS expansion side Inter Miami, part-owned by David Beckham, have released images of their proposed 26,000-capacity stadium, featuring rooftop bar lined with palm trees. (Mail)

Barcelona have denied reports a 15m euros payment to Atletico Madrid was to end the dispute over the signing of France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, and was instead used to secure first refusal on five Atletico players. (Sport)

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs tracking West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, 19. (Sun)

Manchester United's academy manager Nicky Butt says the club have a handful of players coming through who can follow in the footsteps of striker Marcus Rashford and make a first-team impact. (Goal)

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle claims there are "four or five players" in Mauricio Pochettino's squad who know they are leaving the club by the start of next season. (Express)