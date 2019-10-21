Football gossip: Pochettino, Ferguson, Giroud, Eriksen, Abraham, Fred

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he fears being sacked after his side's poor run of form. (Mirror)

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are chasing West Brom's 19-year-old defender Nathan Ferguson. (Sun)

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, is wanted by Crystal Palace - and could make the move across London as early as January. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid will not try to sign Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, in January unless they can sell fringe players first. (AS)

Real will offer Spurs their Spain midfielder Isco, 27, and Dominican Republic forward Mariano Diaz, 26, in an attempt to secure Eriksen's signature. (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham, 22, is close to signing a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge after scoring eight Premier League goals this season. (Daily Star)

Barcelona have ended their dispute with Atletico Madrid over summer signing Antoine Griezmann, 28, by paying an extra 15m euros for the France forward. (El Mundo - in Spanish)

Manchester United's 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Fred - who cost £47m from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2018 - believes he is slowly adapting to English football. (Telegraph)

Derby will give former England captain Wayne Rooney, 33, a strict training regime to make sure he is ready for the Championship when he joins from DC United. (Mail)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he wants to stay at the club forever. (Marca)

Arsenal are leading the chase for RB Leipzig's France Under-21 defender Dayot Upamecano, 20, who is valued at £50m. (Mail)

Italy manager Roberto Mancini could include Juventus' veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, and Boca Juniors' 36-year-old midfielder Daniele de Rossi in his squad for Euro 2020. (Rai Sport via Mail)

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell, 45, is in talks to become manager of League One Southend - two months after leaving League Two Macclesfield. (Sun)