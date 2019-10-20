Football gossip: Sancho, Haaland, Werner, Meunier, Koeman

Real Madrid are monitoring Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, as well as Norway's 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. (El Desmarque, via Mail)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in signing RB Leipzig's 23-year-old German striker Timo Werner, who has previously been linked with Liverpool. (Express)

Manchester United are set to offer a new contract to English midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, amid interest from Barcelona. (Sun)

Newcastle United scouts are monitoring 20-year-old Lille and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (Chronicle)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he wants 33-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud, who is unhappy with his lack of first-team football, to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph)

Chelsea have added Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 26, to their list of possible transfer targets for next summer. (Express)

Paris St-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, 28, says he could have moved to Everton in the summer but the Belgium international was put off by the lack of European football on offer at Goodison Park. (Het Laatste Nieuws, via Mirror)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is not worried about England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah's lack of action on loan at Leeds United. The 20-year-old has still not started a Championship game for the club. (Mirror)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman would like to manage Barcelona one day and has a clause in his contract allowing clubs to hire him after the 2020 European Championships, said Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) sporting director Nico-Jan Hoogma. (Fox Sports, via Marca)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 28, is aiming to make his return from an ankle injury in the Premier League game at Sheffield United on Monday. (Mail)

Millwall are in advanced talks with Gary Rowett which could see the former Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City boss become their new manager. (Telegraph)