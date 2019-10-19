Football gossip: Eriksen, Solskjaer, Koulibaly, Ceballos, McGinn, Matic

Paris St-Germain are to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would consider his future at the club if the Norwegian thought he was damaging the Old Trafford outfit. (Metro)

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was seen chatting to Solskjaer at the club's training ground in the build up to the side's match against Liverpool on Sunday. (Manchester Evening News)

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted "there will come a time" when the club have to sell 28-year-old Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with Manchester United. (Sky Sports Italia, via Sunday Express)

Manchester United are bracing themselves for a third bid for the club by Saudi royals, who have already had two offers turned down. (Star on Sunday)

Leicester honour late chairman Wall of white honours Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, has held talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about turning his loan move with Arsenal into a permanent switch. (El Desmarque, via Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham are to target West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, while Crystal Palace are also interested in the 19-year-old English full-back. (Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says the club have no intention of selling Scotland international John McGinn, 25. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City and Barcelona are both interested in Anderlecht's 19-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has been linked with a move to Sevilla. (Marca)

Manchester United are considering triggering a one-year contract extension in Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic's contract to avoid losing the 31-year-old, who is a target for Inter Milan, on a free transfer next summer. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sunday Express)