World Beach Games: Great Britain in beach soccer gold medal match

Great Britain face Spain in the gold medal match on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar

Great Britain are into the women's beach soccer gold medal match at the inaugural World Beach Games in Qatar.

They will take on Spain in Doha on Wednesday after coming from three goals behind to beat Brazil 6-5 with a late strike from Sarah Kempson.

With two seconds left of the game, Brazil were awarded a free-kick but goalkeeper Hannah Haughton kept her composure and made a stunning save.

"I just sunk to my knees and cried," Haughton said.

The Games were set up to give athletes the opportunity to profile their sport to younger audiences.

The Great Britain team, run by the British Olympic Association, sent 20 athletes to the games including beach soccer players, kitefoil racers and aquathon athletes.

In the beach soccer semi-final against Brazil, Great Britain found themselves two goals down after just three minutes but a quick reply from captain Kempson got them back in the game.

The first quarter finished 4-2 as Brazil scored either side of Wendy Martin's first of the game.

After a quiet second period Brazil came out fighting and took a three-goal lead before Gemma Hiller started Great Britain's comeback.

Former Tottenham Hotspur Women's player Martin, who was later sent off for a second yellow card, levelled things for Great Britain with two quick goals to secure her hat-trick.

Kempson's late strike secured the win, but not before Brazil's last-gasp free-kick was tipped over the bar by Haughton.

After the game an emotional Haughton said: "I can't believe we are in the final. It felt so good to be able to help my team out in those last few seconds after all they've helped me through."

Kempson added: "I am absolutely buzzing, we have learnt that no matter what happens, if you're one goal down or three goals down you are still in the game. You've just got to keep your head and believe you can win."

Great Britain will play Spain in the gold medal match at 17:00 BST after they beat Russia 3-2 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile Briton Guy Bridge will compete for a place in the men's kitefoil racing finals.

Elsewhere at the Games, Luca Kidd finished fourth in the men's wakeboard finals and Nathan Phillips also missed out on a medal in the men's bouldering final.

Chloe Pollard was sixth in the women's individual aquathon while Rob Hazelwood finished seventh in the men's water ski jump final.

Eleven-year-old Park World Championships bronze medal-winning skateboarder Sky Brown was expected to represent Great Britain in Doha, but withdrew two days before the event because of "unforeseen educational commitments".

The event is being run by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), as the Olympic movement continues to undergo a revamp in a bid to rejuvenate the Games.

It is hoped multi-sport events like the World Beach Games can provide athletes with the opportunity to profile their sport to global and younger audiences.

The British women's beach soccer team hope inclusion in the inaugural World Beach Games will boost their prospects of a place at a future Olympics.