World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 23-29 September

  • From the section Sport

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Doha, Qatar, 28 September: Christian Coleman (USA) in the spotlight before the men's 100 metres final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium. (Photo by Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Doha, Qatar, 28 September: The spotlight shines on the world's fastest man Christian Coleman before the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium. (Photo by Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock)
St Andrews, Scotland, 26 September: Justin Timberlake the American musician plays his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
St Andrews, Scotland, 26 September: American singer and actor Justin Timberlake tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, one half of Team Justin, partnering world number four Justin Rose in the Pro-Am event. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chamari Athapathtu of Sri Lanka celebrates scoring a century during game one of the Women's Twenty20 International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval on September 29, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Sydney, Australia, 29 September: Chamari Athapathtu of Sri Lanka celebrates scoring a century during the first game of the Women's Twenty20 International Series against Australia at the North Sydney Oval. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
HARROGATE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Rohan Dennis of Australia / during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019, Individual Time Trial Men Elite a 54km race from Northhallerton to Harrogate 121m / ITT / @Yorkshire2019 / #Yorkshire2019 / on September 25, 2019 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Harrogate, England, 25 September: Rohan Dennis of Australia competes in the Individual Time Trial 54km men's elite race from Northhallerton to Harrogate during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Japan's Aika Akutagawa (top R) spikes the ball over Anne Buijs (L) and Nicole Koolhaas (bottom R) of the Netherlands during the FIVB Women's World Cup volleyball match between Japan and the Netherlands in Osaka on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
Osaka, Japan, 29 September: Japan's Aika Akutagawa spikes the ball over Anne Buijs and Nicole Koolhaas of the Netherlands during a Women's World Cup volleyball match. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images)
CASCAIS, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 29: Competitors rush to the water at sunrise in Cascais Bay during the opening leg of the third edition in Portugal of Ironman 70.3 on September 29, 2019 in Cascais, Portugal. Some 3000 competitors from 75 countries participated in Ironman 70.3 Cascais, won by (Pro Men category) and (Pro Women category). Ironman 70.3 is one of a series of long distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). The race totals 70.3 miles (113.0 km), 1.9 km swim, 90 km bicycling, and a Half-Marathon (21.1 km) run. All segments are half the distance of the Ironman triathlon. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Cascais, Portugal, 29 September: Competitors rush to the water in Cascais Bay during the opening leg of the Portugal Ironman 70.3. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Dublin , Ireland - 27 September 2019; Leah McCourt, top, in action against Kerry Hughes during their women's featherweight bout at Bellator 227 in the 3Arena, Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Dublin, Ireland, 27 September: Leah McCourt punches Kerry Hughes during their women's MMA featherweight bout at Bellator 227 in the 3Arena, Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
FUKUROI, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Japanese players celebrate their victory after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A game between Japan and Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on September 28, 2019 in Fukuroi, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Fukuroi, Japan, 28 September: Japanese players celebrate their shock victory at the Rugby World Cup against Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Jessica Pegula of the United States during women's singles first round match of 2019 China Open at the China National Tennis Center on September 29, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Beijing, China, 29 September: Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their first-round match at the China Open at the China National Tennis Centre. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28, 2019: Referees try to stop the fight between SKA St Petersburg's Yaroslav Dyblenko (C top) and Dynamo Moscow's Andrei Mironov (C bottom) as Dynamo Moscow's Vyacheslav Kulyomin (L front) looks on in a 2019/2020 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match between SKA St Petersburg and Dynamo Moscow at Ledovy Dvorets Arena (Ice Palace). Alexander Demianchuk/TASS (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)
St Petersburg, Russia, 28 September: Referees try to stop a fight between SKA St Petersburg's Yaroslav Dyblenko and Dynamo Moscow's Andrei Mironov during the KHL ice hockey match at Ledovy Dvorets Arena. (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures of the week.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you