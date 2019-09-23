World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 16-22 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Chofu, Japan, 20 September: Flames light up the Tokyo Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Atlanta, United States, 18 September: Atlanta Braves outfield Ronald Acuna Jr dives back into first base to avoid tag by Philadelphia Phillies first base Rhys Hoskins during the MLB game at SunTrust Park. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Barcelona, Spain, 21 September: Mariona Caldentey celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. (Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Surrey, England, 22 September: Danny Willett discusses which club and shot to play with his caddie during the final round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Alcaniz, Spain, 22 September: Second placed Andrea Dovizioso and winner Marc Marquez spray each other with champagne as they celebrate on the podium at the end of the Aragon Grand Prix. (Photo by Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)

Harrogate, England, 22 September: Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroger of Germany start the team time trial mixed relay at the 92nd UCI Road World Championships. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Changzhou, China, 22 September: Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates victory after winning the China Badminton Open final at Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium. (Photo by Zheng Hongliang/VCG via Getty Images)

Geneva, Switzerland, 20 September: Denis Shapovalov looks on after diving to play a shot during a doubles match against Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup, where Europe take on the world. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Jacksonville, Florida, 19 September: Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan attempts to block a high pass into the end zone to wide receiver Dede Westbrook of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field stadium. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

Washington, United States, 19 September: A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces looks up from the court against the Washington Mystics during the WNBA playoffs at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

