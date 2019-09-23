World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 16-22 September

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Chofu, Japan, 20 September: General view inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A game between Japan and Russia at the Tokyo Stadium. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Chofu, Japan, 20 September: Flames light up the Tokyo Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Atlanta Braves Outfield Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) dives back into First base to avoid tag by Philadelphia Phillies First base Rhys Hoskins (17) during the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on September 18, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Atlanta, United States, 18 September: Atlanta Braves outfield Ronald Acuna Jr dives back into first base to avoid tag by Philadelphia Phillies first base Rhys Hoskins during the MLB game at SunTrust Park. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)
Mariona Caldentey goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, corresponding to the week 3 of the spanish Liga Primera Iberdrola, played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, on 21th September 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Barcelona, Spain, 21 September: Mariona Caldentey celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. (Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)
VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Danny Willett of England speaks to his caddie during Day 4 of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 22, 2019 in Virginia Water, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Surrey, England, 22 September: Danny Willett discusses which club and shot to play with his caddie during the final round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Second placed Mission Winnow Ducati's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (L) and winner Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Marc Marquez spray champagne as they celebrate on the podium at the end of the MotoGP race of the Moto Grand Prix of Aragon at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz on September 22, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
Alcaniz, Spain, 22 September: Second placed Andrea Dovizioso and winner Marc Marquez spray each other with champagne as they celebrate on the podium at the end of the Aragon Grand Prix. (Photo by Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)
HARROGATE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Start / Lisa Brennauer of Germany / Lisa Klein of Germany / Mieke Kroger of Germany / during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019, Team Time Trial Mixed Relay a 27,6km Men &amp; Women Team Time Trial race from Harrogate to Harrogate / TTT / @Yorkshire2019 / #Yorkshire2019 / on September 22, 2019 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Harrogate, England, 22 September: Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroger of Germany start the team time trial mixed relay at the 92nd UCI Road World Championships. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
CHANGZHOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 22: Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates victory after the Women's Singles final match against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on day six of 2019 China Badminton Open at Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium on September 22, 2019 in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Zheng Hongliang/VCG via Getty Images)
Changzhou, China, 22 September: Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates victory after winning the China Badminton Open final at Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium. (Photo by Zheng Hongliang/VCG via Getty Images)
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Denis Shapovalov, playing partner of Jack Sock of Team World reacts after diving to play a shot during their doubles match against Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev of Team Europe during Day One of the Laver Cup 2019 at Palexpo on September 20, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Laver Cup will see six players from the rest of the World competing against their counterparts from Europe. Team World is captained by John McEnroe and Team Europe is captained by Bjorn Borg. The tournament runs from September 20-22. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
Geneva, Switzerland, 20 September: Denis Shapovalov looks on after diving to play a shot during a doubles match against Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup, where Europe take on the world. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
Jacksonville, Florida, 19 September: Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan attempts to block a high pass into the end zone to wide receiver Dede Westbrook of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
Jacksonville, Florida, 19 September: Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan attempts to block a high pass into the end zone to wide receiver Dede Westbrook of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field stadium. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks up from the court against the Washington Mystics during the second half of Game Two of the 2019 WNBA playoffs at St Elizabeths East Entertainment &amp; Sports Arena on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Washington, United States, 19 September: A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces looks up from the court against the Washington Mystics during the WNBA playoffs at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

