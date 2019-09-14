Sky Brown, 11, wins bronze at World Skateboarding Championships
Eleven-year-old Sky Brown secured her best finish of the year by winning bronze at the Park World Skateboarding Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Brown led with a score of 55 after her first run but dropped to third despite improving to 58.3 in her second.
Misugu Okamoto from Japan took gold with a score of 61.17.
The event counts towards qualification for Tokyo 2020, with Brown aiming to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at next year's Games.