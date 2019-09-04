Football gossip: Moura, Can, Mandzukic, Willian, Bailly

Barcelona could have signed Tottenham striker Lucas Moura, 27, this summer but were unable to meet the £45m asking price. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus will try to sell both striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, and midfielder Emre Can, 25, in the January transfer window. (Goal)

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, and are willing to make a big offer in January. (AS - Spanish)

Juventus are also keeping tabs on Manchester United trio David de Gea, 28, Eric Bailly, 25, and Nemanja Matic, 31, before next summer's transfer window. (Daily Mirror via Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, 30, says he considered moves to both AC Milan and Roma this summer. (Sportske Novosti via Liverpool Echo)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, cried after being told he would not be returning to former club Barcelona. (El Chiringuito radio via Esporte - Portuguese)

And Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, 32, said Neymar had done everything to try and leave Paris St-Germain. (Fox Sports Radio via Barca Blaugranes)

League One side Bolton have submitted a contract offer to forward Joe Dodoo, 24, after his Rangers contract was terminated this week. (Football Insider)

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, is ready to commit to his long-term future with the club. (Football.london)

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, 22, says ex-Reds duo Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale, now in charge at Rangers, were integral to him completing a move to the Glasgow club. (Express)

Manchester United midfield target Bruno Fernandes, 24, is set to sign a new contract at Sporting Lisbon. (Record via Manchester Evening News)

Nottingham Forest were interested in former Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards, 20, this summer. (The Athletic)

Aston Villa made a £9m bid for Celta Vigo forward Pione Sisto, 24, in the summer. (Faro de Vigo - Spain)

Spanish sides Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao are set to pounce on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 30, if he becomes available. (Express)

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus, 30, says he's ready to go to extreme lengths to ensure Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, joins him at the club. (Sport1 via Lancashire Live)

The brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists the 26-year-old will focus on his time at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move away this summer. (El Chiringuito via Metro)