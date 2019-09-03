Football gossip: Eriksen, Willian, Sessegnon, Sane, Wenger

Manchester United will attempt to sign Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, for a cut-price fee in January as the player is in the final year of his contract. (Sun)

United will face competition from Inter Milan for Eriksen's signature. (Express)

Tottenham want to sign Fulham's 19-year-old England Under-20 player Steven Sessegnon, who can play at full-back, centre-half and in midfield - a month after signing his twin brother Ryan for £25m. (Sun)

Chelsea's Brazil winger Willian, 31, is wanted by his old boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, with the player in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. (Express)

Liverpool are tracking Trabzonspor's £14m-rated goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Reds watched the 23-year-old Turkey international during a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce last weekend. (Mail)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who turns 70 in October, wants to return to management - 16 months after the Frenchman ended a near 22-year reign as Gunners boss. (Sun)

Liverpool and Chelsea are chasing Wigan Athletic's 17-year-old English forward Joe Gelhardt, who has made three first-team appearances. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich's attempt to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, 23, during the summer failed over the player's wage demands. (Manchester Evening News)

England right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, says joining Atletico Madrid from Tottenham in July is a "step forward". (Diario AS - in Spanish)

Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling, who has joined Roma initially on loan for the rest of the season, could stay at the Italian club beyond this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa, 32, remains a free agent with the France international claiming he turned down several clubs in the summer. (Mail)

Juventus have omitted Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, former Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, 33, and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, 35, from their squad for the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. (Football Italia)

Wolves are set to honour their Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, 28, by unveiling a new Mexico-inspired green third strip. (Express & Star)