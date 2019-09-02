World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 26 August - 1 Sept

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Linz, Austria, 27 August: Katelin Guregian, Erin Reelick, Gia Doonan, Emily Regan, Olivia Coffey, Dana Moffat, Meghan Musnicki, Kristine O’Brien and Felice Mueller of the USA in action during the women's eight race on day three of the 2019 World Rowing Championships. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Krems, Austria, 30 August: Oliver Nikic, Gunnar Prokop and Vincent Schweiger during the Spusu Liga match between UHK Krems v HC Fivers Margareten at sports hall Krems. (Photo by Ewald Rauscher/Getty Images)
Guangzhou, China, 28 August: Supporters of Guangzhou Evergrande cheer during the AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Guangzhou Evergrande and Kashima Antlers at Tianhe Stadium. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Rovereto, Italy, 27 August: Claudio Michel Stecchi (Italy) competes in the men's pole vault during the 55th edition of Palio Città della Quercia. (Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images)
Bendigo, Australia, 31 August: Shannon O'Connell lands a punch to Bianca Elmi during their super-bantamweight fight before the Australian middleweight bout between Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa at Bendigo Stadium. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 August: The swim start in front of the Alps during the women's junior sprint race at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final. (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Getty Images)
Tokyo, Japan, 31 August: Roy Meyer of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 100kg bronze medal at the 2019 Tokyo World Judo Championships at the Nippon Budokan. (Photo by David Finch/Getty Images)
Eisenach, Germany, 31 August: The peloton during stage three of the Deutschland Tour 2019, a 189km stage from Göttingen to Eisenach. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Lodz, Poland, 29 August: Paola Ogechi Egonu of Italy during a European Championship volleyball match against Poland. (Photo by Foto Olimpik/Getty Images)
Berlin, Germany, 30 August: Action from a friendly match between Eisbaren Berlin and HC Dynamo Pardubice at Wellblechpalast. (Photo by Florian Pohl/Getty Images)

