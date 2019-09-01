Transfer news: Done deals in transfer window in September

Rajiv van la Parra sitting on the pitch
Rajiv van La Parra's move from Huddersfield to Red Star Belgrade was the first confirmed move in September

The transfer window for the Premier League and Championship closed on Thursday, 8 August - the day before the start of the new English top-flight season.

But the windows for Scottish clubs, in England's Leagues One and Two, and in Europe's top leagues are open until Monday 2, September.

LeagueDeadline (BST)
English League One and Two17:00
Bundesliga17:00
Serie A19:00
La Liga23:00
Ligue 123:00
Scottish leaguesMidnight

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

1 September

International

Gboly Ariyibi [Nottingham Forest - Panaitolikos] Undisclosed

Guido Carrillo [Southampton - Leganes] Loan

Rajiv van La Parra [Huddersfield - Red Star Belgrade] Undisclosed

Transfers page archive

2019: January - February-April - May - June - July - August

2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

