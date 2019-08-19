Tokyo 2020: Britain's Shauna Coxsey qualifies for inaugural Olympic climbing event

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in bouldering at the Climbing World Championships

The 2019 Climbing World Championships, women's combined final Venue: Japan Date: 20 August Start time: 08:10 BST Coverage: Available to stream live on Red Button, iPlayer and theBBC Sport website

Britain's Shauna Coxsey has qualified for the inaugural climbing event at next summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

Coxsey won bronze in the women's bouldering at the Climbing World Championships, also being held in Japan, last week.

And the 26-year-old has booked her return to Asia after finishing first in the combined qualification round.

"It has been such a whirlwind and it is still not over, we are still competing out here," Coxsey told BBC Radio 2.

Japan has four athletes who have qualified for the combined final but can only take two Olympic spots, meaning all four athletes from other countries in the final, including Coxsey, are guaranteed an Olympic place.