Climbing World Championships: Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in women's bouldering

Shauna Coxsey has become Britain's first ever medallist at the Climbing World Championships with bronze in the women's bouldering in Japan.

The 26-year-old, who is competing at her fourth World Championships, can now qualify for Tokyo 2020 in the women's combined final next Tuesday.

Climbing will make its Olympic debut in the Japanese capital next summer.

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret retained her world title while Japan's Akiyo Noguchi took silver.

The Runcorn-born athlete returns to action in the Lead qualification rounds on Wednesday, joined by compatriots Molly Thompson-Smith, Will Bosi, Jo Neame and Billy Ridal.

