Transfers - August 2019

Tom Heaton moved from Burnley to Aston Villa on the first day of the month

The summer transfer window has entered its final month, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.

Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.

For details on the transfer window - specifically when it closes in which country, and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.

For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.

1 August

Premier League

Arnaut Danjuma [Club Bruges - Bournemouth] £13.7m‏

Tom Heaton [Burnley - Aston Villa] £8m

English Football League

Tomas Egert [Unattached - Oldham] Free

Key transfer window information

Transfer window open/close dates Country/competition Opens Closes Premier League Thursday, 16 May (00:01 BST) Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST) Scotland Tuesday, 11 June Monday, 2 September (00:00 BST) EFL Championship Monday, 6 May Thursday, 8 August EFL League One/EFL League Two Monday, 6 May End of August France Tuesday, 11 June End of August Germany Monday, 1 July End of August Italy Monday, 1 July Sunday, 18 August Spain Tuesday, 2 July End of August

Transfers page archive:

2019: January - February-April - May - June

2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.