Transfers - August 2019
- From the section Transfers
The summer transfer window has entered its final month, with clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2019-20 season.
Below you can track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.
For details on the transfer window - specifically when it closes in which country, and for which leagues - scroll to the bottom of this page.
- More signings from this window: February-April 2019 - May 2019 - June 2019 - July 2019
- Managerial ins and outs
- When is transfer deadline day this summer?
For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.
1 August
Premier League
Arnaut Danjuma [Club Bruges - Bournemouth] £13.7m
Tom Heaton [Burnley - Aston Villa] £8m
English Football League
Tomas Egert [Unattached - Oldham] Free
Key transfer window information
|Transfer window open/close dates
|Country/competition
|Opens
|Closes
|Premier League
|Thursday, 16 May (00:01 BST)
|Thursday, 8 August (17:00 BST)
|Scotland
|Tuesday, 11 June
|Monday, 2 September (00:00 BST)
|EFL Championship
|Monday, 6 May
|Thursday, 8 August
|EFL League One/EFL League Two
|Monday, 6 May
|End of August
|France
|Tuesday, 11 June
|End of August
|Germany
|Monday, 1 July
|End of August
|Italy
|Monday, 1 July
|Sunday, 18 August
|Spain
|Tuesday, 2 July
|End of August
Transfers page archive:
2019: January - February-April - May - June
2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.