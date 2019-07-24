Shaun Miller: Morecambe re-sign Crewe striker on loan

Shaun Miller
Shaun Miller has also had spells at clubs including Carlisle, York and Crawley

Morecambe have re-signed striker Shaun Miller on a season-long loan from fellow League Two club Crewe Alexandra.

The 31-year-old was previously a Shrimps player in the 2015-16 season, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

"Shaun is a very good player who did really well for us when he was here previously," manager Jim Bentley said.

"He knows how the club works, he knows a lot of the staff and players that are still here and we know him."

