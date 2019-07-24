Cameron Burgess: Salford City sign Scunthorpe United defender on loan

Cameron Burgess has made 61 league appearances for Scunthorpe

Salford City have signed Scunthorpe United defender Cameron Burgess on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old will be re-united with Salford boss Graham Alexander, who previously managed The Iron.

Former Fulham trainee Burgess has previously had loan spells with Bury and Oldham, as well as Cheltenham Town.

"He has probably got a point to prove, he is out of contract next summer, and he has all the attributes to be a top centre-half," Alexander said.

