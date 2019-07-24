Robert Sanchez: Rochdale sign Brighton goalkeeper on loan

Robert Sanchez is 6ft 6in tall and started his career at Spanish side Levante's academy

League One side Rochdale have signed Brighton's Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has been with the Seagulls since the age of 17 and agreed a three-year deal with the Premier League club in April 2018.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two club Forest Green Rovers, making 17 appearances.

"Hopefully this season I can do even better than I did last year," Sanchez told Rochdale's website.

"I want to help the team while I'm here. I met the manager today and we've had a good chat. He told me how good this group is and what they're looking for, and that makes me even more excited to be here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.