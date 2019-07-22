World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 15-21 July

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Gwangju, South Korea, 21 July: Britain's Adam Peaty celebrates after becoming the first to swim the 100m breaststroke in under 57 seconds, setting a world record of 56.88 in the semi-finals of the World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

London, England, 20 July: Dillian Whyte's chances of a shot at the WBC heavyweight title looked to be in the balance as he hit the canvas in the ninth round of a final eliminator at the O2 Arena, but he got up to beat Oscar Rivas on points. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

London, England, 20 July: Katerina Stefanidi, of Greece, competes in the women's pole vault during day one of the Anniversary Games at London Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Pond - British Athletics via Getty Images)

Algiers, Algeria, 20 July: Unbelievable scenes greeted the Algeria team on an open-top bus parade through the capital after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. (Photo by Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tourmalet, France, 20 July: Spectators perched high in the Pyrenees cheer on the Tour de France peloton as the riders take on the famed Col du Tourmalet. (Zac Williams/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)

Are, Sweden, 20 July: Competitors in the Swedeman Xtreme Triathlon reach the top of Mount Areskutan for the second time. The event involves a 3.8km swim, a 205km bike course and two runs up Mount Areskutan, ascending a total of 2,600m. (Photo by Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images)

Ichinomiya, Japan, 18 July: Masatoshi Ohno, of Japan, competes in Ready Steady Tokyo Surfing - a test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Gwangju, South Korea, 18 July: Russia's team compete in the free combination artistic swimming event at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium. (Photo by Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images)

Liverpool, England, 20 July: Heartbreak for goal shooter Helen Housby and her England team-mates after losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup. They went on to beat South Africa in the bronze-medal match at the M&S Bank Arena. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Portrush, Northern Ireland, 21 July: Ireland's Shane Lowry, assured of victory at the 148th Open Championship, shares a congratulatory hug with his caddie Brian Martin as they walk up the 18th fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

