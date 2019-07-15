World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 8-14 July

  • From the section Sport

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

YEOSU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 14: Haley Anderson of the United States competes in the Women's 10km Final on day two of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park on July 14, 2019 in Yeosu, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Yeosu, South Korea, 14 July: Haley Anderson of the USA competes in the women's 10km final at the World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
VALFUVA, ITALY - JULY 09: Peloton / Aquilone Village / Caravan / Landscape / during the 30th Tour of Italy 2019 - Women, Stage 5 a 100,7km stage from Ponte in Valtellina to Passo Gavia - Valfurva (2652m) / Giro Rosa / #GiroRosa / @GiroRosaIccrea / on July 09, 2019 in Valfurva, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Velfuva, Italy, 9 July: The peloton rides during stage five of cycling's Giro Rosa - from Ponte in Valtellina to Lago di Cancano. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ghana fans before the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on July 8,2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ismailia, Egypt, 8 July: Ghana football fans before their team's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match against Tunisia - who won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/Getty Images)
GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 13: Ekaterina Beliaeva and Iuliia Timoshinna of Russia compete during the Preliminary round of the Women's 10m Synchro Platfrom on day three of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 14, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo byIan MacNicol/Getty Images)
Gwangju, South Korea, 13 July: Ekaterina Beliaeva and Yulia Timoshinina of Russia compete during the preliminary round of the women's 10m synchro platform diving competition at the World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions on July 10, 2019 in New York. - Tens of thousands of fans are poised to pack the streets of New York on Wednesday to salute the World Cup-winning US women's team in a ticker-tape parade. Four years after roaring fans lined the route of Lower Manhattan's fabled &amp;quot;Canyon of Heroes&amp;quot; to cheer the US women winning the 2015 World Cup, the Big Apple is poised for another raucous celebration. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
New York City, USA, 10 July: The USA's footballers, led by Megan Rapinoe, take part in a ticker-tape parade after winning the Women's World Cup. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/ AFP)
14th July 2019; Silverstone Circuit, Northampton, England; FIA F1 Grand Prix of Britain, Race Day; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with the fans (photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus via Getty Images)
Northamptonshire, England, 14 July: Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrates with the fans after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (Photo by Tim Williams/ Getty Images)
Romania's Simona Halep kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after beating US player Serena Williams during their women's singles final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
London, England, 13 July: Romania's Simona Halep kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after beating Serena Williams, of the USA, to win the Wimbledon women's singles tennis title. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/ AFP)
Trinidad ^ Tobago&amp;quot;s Samantha Wallace (left) and Fiji&amp;quot;s Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro (right) battle for the ball during the Netball World Cup match at the M^S Bank Arena, Liverpool. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 14, 2019. See PA story NETBALL World Cup. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire
Liverpool, England, 14 July: Trinidad & Tobago's Samantha Wallace (in red, with the ball) tries to get past Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro (right) during Sunday's 67-56 win over Fiji at the Netball World Cup. (Photo by Nigel French/ PA Wire)
England&amp;quot;s captain Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy as England&amp;quot;s players celebrate their win after the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord&amp;quot;s Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2019. - England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in a Super Over after a nerve-shredding final ended in a tie at Lord&amp;quot;s on Sunday. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
London, England, 14 July: England captain Eoin Morgan lifts the Cricket World Cup trophy after their nerve-shredding super-over victory against New Zealand in the final at Lord's. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP)
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 General view of the reflection on the trophy of Serbia&amp;quot;s Novak Djokovic kissing it as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland&amp;quot;s Roger Federer REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
London, England, 14 July: Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in an epic men's singles tennis final at Wimbledon. (Photo by Toby Melville/Reuters)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures of the week.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you