Island Games: Manx take six more gold medals to break records in Gibraltar

Alex Bregazzi has won three individual gold medals at the Island Games

Records fell for the Isle of Man at the Island Games as they claimed six gold medals on the penultimate day in Gibraltar.

Manx swimmers came together to take more than a second off the Games record in the 4x50m mixed freestyle relay.

Alex Bregazzi and Aimee Cringle both broke Manx records in swimming and athletics respectively.

Elsewhere, Manx cyclists also earned four silver medals to bring the day's total to 10 for the island.

With one day remaining, the Isle of Man sit second in the medal standings - behind leaders Jersey - with an overall total of 54 medals.

Once again, the main source of their success came in the swimming pool as the Manx accrued five gold medals over the course of the evening.

Bregazzi got the team going with his third individual victory in the 400m freestyle, breaking the Manx record with his time of three minutes 52.90 seconds.

With two runner-up finishes already under his belt, Joel Watterson stopped the clock in 22.73 seconds to take his first win of the week in the 50m freestyle.

Together with Ben Kebbell and Euan MacMurchie, Bregazzi and Watterson continued their golden haul by winning the 4x100m freestyle relay in a time of three minutes 24.38 seconds.

Not to be outdone, the women's team of Emma Hodgson, Laura Kinley, Olivia Marshall and Kiera Prentice edged out Guernsey in the 4x100m medley relay with their time of four minutes 15.69 seconds.

The gold rush was capped off with a record-breaking performance in the 4x50m mixed relay.

Bregazzi, Kinley, Marshall and Watterson finished in one minute 37.74 seconds, more than a second quicker than the Island Games time set by Guernsey in 2017.

On the track, Games debutant Cringle was victorious in the 400m hurdles, completing her run in a Manx best time of one minute 3.58 seconds.

The cycling team rounded off a good week with four silver medals after Nathan Draper and Ellen Barker finished second in the men's and women's road races respectively, helping the Isle of Man wrap up silver in both team competitions too.