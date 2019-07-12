Cricket World Cup final, Wimbledon men's final, British GP, Netball World Cup: What to watch?

England thrashed Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston to secure their first final appearance since 1992

This Sunday promises to be an epic day of British sport, with England in the Cricket World Cup final, the Wimbledon men's singles final, the British Grand Prix and the Netball World Cup all competing for our attention.

The action at Lord's, SW19, Silverstone and in Liverpool means 14 July is set to be a spectacular day for sports fans.

And if that wasn't enough, there's also the Tour de France, African Cup of Nations, horse racing from Newmarket, Ascot and York, Formula E in New York, the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Open golf!

But is there actually too much world-class action? How are we supposed to see all of this jam-packed schedule of sport?

In fact, even the most A-list of sports celebrities isn't happy about the timing of it all on the same day...

So, which sport will take precedence in your household? Will some family members have to resort to watching the action on the screen of a mobile phone? How has England's progress to the final of the cricket added to your scheduling woes?

BBC Sport takes a look...

How, when and where you can catch it all

What every household needs on Sunday...split-screen televisions

To stay across as much of the sport as you possibly can, you need two things: a lot of difference devices, and a guide to how you can follow each event.

Something like cricket on the TV, tennis on the laptop, F1 on the radio and netball on BBC Sport's live text commentary on your phone?

We can't arm you with any screens, but we can give you all the coverage information you need...

#MySportingSunday coverage details Event Location Time Coverage Cricket World Cup Final - England v New Zealand Lord's 10:30 BST Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Live TV coverage on Channel 4 & Sky Sports British Grand Prix Silverstone 14:10 BST Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 12:30 Wimbledon men's singles final Wimbledon 14:00 BST Watch live on BBC One, the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live or follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Netball World Cup Liverpool Throughout the day Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

Your plans for the day

Will you be glued to your phone all day on Sunday?

Dave Price: Cricket World Cup on my TV and radio (got to be TMS commentary!), British GP on my Kindle, Wimbledon on my phone, Netball World Cup on someone else's phone... oh and a barbecue roaring away with friends and family and a few brews! Couldn't be a better Sunday!

Joanna Gunston: I'll be on centre court, at Wimbledon cheering on ? vs ? for the men's singles title, but keeping a sharp eye on the Grand Prix, the Cricket World Cup final and the Netball World Cup via smartphone!! Why are they all on the same day?

Richard Foster: I'm donating platelets for the first time! Takes about two hours apparently. Won't be rescheduling but WILL be listening to the Cricket World Cup on 5 Live

Andy Gould: 10:00 - Cricket World Cup toss, pray for England. 10:30 - Watch England take early wickets - or Jason Roy smack it about. 14:10 - Watch lap 1 of British GP. 14:15 - Watch Wimbledon final between innings. 15:00 - Back to Cricket World Cup final to see cricket coming home

Phil Daffern: Watch cricket, briefly change channel to see if there's a crash at the start of F1, then go back to the cricket, safe in the knowledge that the running order in the Grand Prix after 2 minutes will probably be the same when the race finishes.

Archie on BBC Radio 5 Live: I'm conflicted [on watching the cricket]. The British Grand Prix is also free-to-air on Sunday. One's on the tablet, one's on the big screen. What do I do?!

It [the British GP] is such a special event and it needs all the attention. A lot of people will be switching between channels on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton Five-time F1 world champion

Sami Parvez: I'll be watching the Cricket World Cup final but also keep an eye on the Wimbledon men's singles final if Roger Federer qualifies...

John Wright: TV, laptop, mobile - judicious use of volume buttons

Karen Connolly: Yeah... Netball World Cup! However, as a netball player myself, I don't suppose I'll get a look in with that in the afternoon with the cricket and F1. Will just have to stream the netball whilst sitting in the garden with a nice glass of rosé cheering on the England Roses!

Daniel Jenks: Watch the Cricket World Cup final in its entirety, watch a bit of the British Grand Prix in between the innings, watch the men's singles final on Today at Wimbledon.

Sarah Brannen: Few beers, plenty of snacks, phone off - cricket on all day!

John Blair: Cricket final followed by cricket final highlights, replays and analysis (assuming England win that is!)

Iain PW: Cricket on the TV transferring to the laptop when F1 comes on and Wimbledon on the tablet. Wife has already made other plans... P.S. don't forget the Tour on ITV!

Tricky: Cricket is priority. F1 and Wimbledon highlights later! C'mon England, Hamilton and Nadal

Rick Newman: Watch the cricket in the morning, the cricket in the afternoon, and the cricket in the evening

Andy James: Cricket on TV until Grand Prix starts. Then Grand Prix on the TV and cricket on the tablet. After GP, cricket back on the TV

