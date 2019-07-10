Island Games: Isle of Man move into lead in Gibraltar medal standings

All 14 of the Isle of Man's swimmers will go home with a gold medal

The Isle of Man soared to the top of the Island Games medal standings as they increased their tally to 35 on day three in Gibraltar.

There were nine golds, with Olivia Marshall and Alex Bregazzi among the winners in the pool, and cyclist Becky Storrie in the women's time trial.

Athletes Rachel Franklin and Ashleigh Lachenicht also triumphed, and there were medals in shooting and squash.

At the halfway point of the Games, the Isle of Man lead the table from Jersey.

Swimming coach Lee Holland hailed "a pretty special night" after the team secured four wins.

The women's 4x50m medley relay team broke the Games record with their winning time of 1 min 55.51 secs, while the men set a Manx record in the 4x50m freestyle relay with a time of 1 min 32.82 secs.

Individual wins came from Marshall in the 50m butterfly and Bregazzi in the 200m freestyle, ensuring the entire swim team will return home with at least one gold.

Meanwhile, Laura Kinley won silver in the 200m breaststroke and Emma Hodgson finished third in the 100m backstroke.

Becky Storrie said she had considered climbing off during the time trial

The island's cyclists took four medals in a brutal time trial that finished on the rock of Gibraltar.

Storrie got the Manx off the mark with her time trial win, beating her nearest competitor by 1 min 15 secs, and also helped the island to the team title.

She said it had been "one of the hardest things I've ever done" and had "considered getting off and walking" on the climb.

Adam Scarffe finished third in the men's individual event, while the Manx won the team competition.

On the track, Franklin and Lachenicht were victorious the 1,500m and 400m respectively, while David Mullarkey was second in the 800m.

Hannah Riley finished runner-up in the 100m hurdles to claim her 22nd medal at an Island Games.

Elsewhere, David Norman earned silver in the squash and the island took two team bronzes in the shooting.