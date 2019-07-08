World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 1-7 July

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Wimbledon, England, 6 July: Very few people in the sporting world will have enjoyed a better week than emerging American tennis star Coco Gauff. The crowd on Centre Court certainly enjoyed the 15-year-old's gutsy victory over Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the third round of the women's singles at Wimbledon. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

Nice, France, 6 July: This England fan did her best to gee up the Lionesses after their 2-1 defeat against Sweden in the third-place match capped an ultimately disappointing end to the Women's World Cup for Phil Neville's team. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Hamburg, Germany, 7 July: Canada's Joanna Brown and her fellow competitors attempt to catch their breath at the finish line of the mixed relay in the latest leg of the World Triathlon Series. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Palembang, Sumatra, Indonesia, 7 July: Tom Vialle, of France, in action during race two of the MX2 final at the Motocross World Championships. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan, 7 July: Li Wenwen, of China, competes in the women's +87kg weightlifting on day two of Ready Steady Tokyo - a test event at the Tokyo International Forum before the 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

San Diego, United States, 6 July: New Zealand players perform the Haka before their match against France in the Women's Rugby Super Series at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Bude, England, 6 July: It would be tough to find a more idyllic setting for a cricket match than Crooklets Cricket Ground - not that the players will be paying much attention to the view as Bude take on Menheniot/Looe in Division Two East of the Cornwall Cricket League. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

London, England, 6 July: British athletes Stephanie Twell and Eilish McColgan compete in the Women's European 10,000m Cup, part of the Night of 10,000m PBs at Parliament Hill Athletics Track. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Beijing, China, 6 July: Linn Soemskar, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the women's 15.9km mass start event at the Rollerski World Cup in Beijing Olympic Park. (Photo by Xinyu Cui/Getty Images)

Chichester, England, 5 July: Spectators get a close-up view of Ken Block's Ford F150 Hoonitruck at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. (photo by Matt Ben Stone/Action Plus via Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures of the week.